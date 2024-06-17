Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Ballybunion G.C. Junior Scratch Cup 2024 sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Sunday 9th June 2024 Old Course
Gross Results
1st Paul Roche (11) Ballybunion G.C. 79
2nd Gerard M O'Sullivan (6) Tralee GC 80
3rd Roddy Graham (5) Berkshire G.C 83
4th Andrew Scanlan (7) Douglas Golf Club 85
5th Brian Slattery (5) Ballybunion G.C. 86
Nett Results
1st Bryan Hickey (10) Ballybunion G.C. 78
2nd Mark Ryan (9) Cobh GC 80
3rd Tom McKeon (11) Ballybunion G.C. 81
Ballybunion G.C. Intermediate Scratch Cup 2024 sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Sunday 9th June 2024 Old Course
Gross Results
1st Ronan O'Connor Ballybunion GC 78
2nd Phillip Byrnes Roscrea GC 86
3rd Gabriel McCarthy Ballybunion GC 87
4th Mike J. Houlihan Ballybunion GC 87
5th David Fitzgerald Powerscourt Golf Club 88
Nett Results
1st Alan Grimes (16) Ballybunion GC 73
2nd David Black(16) Ballyneety G.C. 74
3rd Sean Herlihy (15) Newcastle West GC 75 B6 20
Tom Corridan Memorial (GOY) Stroke Play sponsored by the Corridan Family Sunday 16th June 2024 Old Course
1st Sean OSullivan(20) 65 (B9 31 Nett)
2nd Breandan Whelan(13) 65 (B9 33.5 Nett)
3rd Philip Byrne Jnr (5) 66
Best Gross: James O'Callaghan 71
Category 1
1st Aiden O'Carroll(4) 70 (B9 34 Nett)
2nd Brian Lenihan(4) 70 (B9 35 Nett)
Category 2
1st Philip Byrne(11) 71
2nd Brian Sheehy(6) 72 (B9 39 Nett)
3rd Paul Morkan (11) 72 (B9 39.5 Nett)
Category 3
1st Vincent Moloney(14) 66 (B9 31 Nett)
2nd Moss Lyons(15) 66 (B9 33.5 Nett)
3rd Sean C. Kennelly(13) f 69
Category 4
1st Gerard Condon(19) 70
2nd Richard Condon(20) 72 (B9 36 Nett)
3rd Thomas Curtin(22) 72 (B9 37 Nett)
Fixtures:
Sunday 23th June 2024 Deloitte Men’s Singles Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day Tuesday 11th June 2024
1st Patsy Gleeson (22), Carmel Carroll (22), Jean Liston (28) & Hazel Stafford (44) 84pts
2nd Rose Fitzgerald (16), Mary Fagan (17), Angela Ryan (34) & Susan Walsh (49) 81pts
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (6), Ruth Fitzgerald (20), Catriona Corrigan (9) & Judy Carmody (34) 79pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 22nd June 2024 Ladies Captain’s Day (Ms. Carol Anne Coolican) Old Course
Tuesday 25th June 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Fixtures: Thursday 20th June 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions 14th June 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Anne Marie Sexton (12) 19pts (b6:14 pts)
2nd Aideen O'Leary (27) 19pts (b6:11pts)
3rd Eileen Kenny – Ryan (8) 18 pts (b6:13pts)
Tralee
16th June MC6 Lady Captain Karen's Prize to the Men Sponsor Kerry Group
1 Alan M. O'Sullivan 44 pts (09) Overall Winner
2 Mark Sheehy 42 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up
3 Brian O'Leary 41 pts (10) Overall 3rd
Best Gross: Maurice G O' Connor 35 pts
Division 1:
1. Kieran T Dinan Jr 40 pts (06)
2. Anthony Kennedy 38 pts (08)
Division 2:
1. Ger Power 40 pts (14)
2. Philip O'Sullivan 39 pts (12)
Division 3:
1. Gerry Ryan 40 pts (16)
2. Declan Crowley 40 pts (18)
Division 4:
1. Michael P Kerins 39 pts (26)
2. Sean Barrett 36 pts (26)
Back 9 TJ McCarthy 22 pts
Men’s Fixtures:
Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June Green and White Club Singles Stableford
16th June Captains Tom's Prize to the Ladies
MC6 Men's Captain Tom’s Prize to Ladies kindly sponsored by Kerry Group.
Saturday 15th/ Sunday 16th June 2024:
1st: Emma Leahy (9) 42 points Countback
2nd: Philomena Stack (34) 42 points
Best Gross: Emma Morrissey (9) 26 points
3rd: Jayne Power (33) 41 points
4th: Catherine McCarthy (15) 40 points
Division 1 : Faith Morrissey (21) 38 points
Division 2: Veronique Lostal-Davern (24) 39 points
Division 3: Anne O’Driscoll (31) 37 points
Division 4: Brid Murphy (37) 38 points
Front Nine: Mary Dowling 23 points
Back Nine: Saidhbh Morrison 21 points
Fixtures
Wednesday 19th Ladies Brice Cup Stroke/Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Bella Bia.
Saturday/Sunday 22nd & 23rd June MC6 Presidents Barry’s Prize to the Ladies kindly sponsored by the Meadowlands Hotel.
Wednesday June 26th Eileen Murphy Qualifier Foursomes.
Senior Men’s Results of competitions played on June 12th.
White Tees
1st John Collins (12) 26pts - last 9 holes
2nd Gerald MacNamara (20) - 26pts
25 cards processed
Green Tees
1st Philip O'Sullivan (11) 27pts
2nd Des O'Halloran (21) 26pts
3rd Richard P Barrett (21) 24pts
4th Mike Geoghegan (18) 23pts - last 9 holes
53 cards processed
Red Tees
1st Eamon O'Mahony - 19pts (22-3)
Ladies Scotch Foursomes Club Sponsored 12th June 2024
1st: Louise Stuart & Mary Underwood (41) 41 points (Last 9 holes)
2nd: Annette McAuliffe & Michelle Moore (40) 41 points
Kenmare
Ladies Club Cup Sunday 16th June.
Kindly sponsored by Foley’s Restaurant Henry Street.
1st: Danielle Froment (20) 64 Nett
2nd: Noreen Crowley (18) 67 Nett
Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (7) 76 Gross
3rd: Maura Murphy (29) 69 Nett
Friday Open Sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant
1st - John Granville (14) - 43
2nd - David O'Dwyer Jnr. (12) - 42
3rd - John Hayes (13) - 40 The Bristol Golf Club
Mens Monthly Medal Sponsored by SuperValu Kenmare
1st - John Sweeney (14) - 64
2nd - Patrick Crushell (22) - 65
3rd - John B McCarthy (17) - 66
Best Gross Daragh O'Siochru (3) – 74
Ross
Lady Captain, Mary McCarrick prize to the Gents.
Strokeplay competition kindly sponsored by
Donie Broderick Heating & Plumbing.
1st ......... Damian Greer 67 (17)
2nd......... Mark Griffin 68 (18).
Best Gross..... David MacIndoe 76 (2)
Division 1
1st M.J O'Sullivan 72 (11)
2nd Alan Flynn 73 ( 6)
Division 2
1st Johnny Brosnan 69 (13)
2nd Cian O'Mahony 71 (16)
Division 3
1st Alius Brazeitis 76 (25)
2nd Jim Delaney 77 (26)
Weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble
1st .....Maurice Coffey, Margaret O'Donoghue, Ger Flynn, Mark Webb..
2nd ...Johnny Brosnan, Brenda Kelliher, Seamus Morrison...
3rd... ,Michael J O'Connor, Susan Goode, Sean Hickey..
Seniors
1st ... John Ivory 22 pts
2nd... Donal Doherty 20 pts
3rd.... Mike Gorman 18pts.
Maine Valley
Ladies Results.
18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Harbour View Bar & Restaurant: 1. Marian O’Connor (22) 36 pts. 2. Kathleen Coffey (32) 34 pts. 3. Esther Ward (41) 33 pts.
18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Laune Pharmacy: 1. Eleanor McCarthy (19) 40 pts.
2. Mary Jo Dowling (22) 33 pts.
3. Marian O’Connor (22) 31 pts.
12 Hole Re-entry Month of May:
1. Carmel Daly (CH/45) 26 pts.
2. Angie Foley (CH/27) 22 pts (B6).
3. Cait O’Leary (CH/14) 22 pts.
EXCHANGE DAY: Castlerosse Exchange Day is on Sat 22nd June starting at 11am. The format is a 3 team Scramble on the day. Draw for partners.