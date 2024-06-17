Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Ballybunion G.C. Junior Scratch Cup 2024 sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Sunday 9th June 2024 Old Course

Gross Results

1st Paul Roche (11) Ballybunion G.C. 79

2nd Gerard M O'Sullivan (6) Tralee GC 80

3rd Roddy Graham (5) Berkshire G.C 83

4th Andrew Scanlan (7) Douglas Golf Club 85

5th Brian Slattery (5) Ballybunion G.C. 86

Nett Results

1st Bryan Hickey (10) Ballybunion G.C. 78

2nd Mark Ryan (9) Cobh GC 80

3rd Tom McKeon (11) Ballybunion G.C. 81

Ballybunion G.C. Intermediate Scratch Cup 2024 sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Sunday 9th June 2024 Old Course

Gross Results

1st Ronan O'Connor Ballybunion GC 78

2nd Phillip Byrnes Roscrea GC 86

3rd Gabriel McCarthy Ballybunion GC 87

4th Mike J. Houlihan Ballybunion GC 87

5th David Fitzgerald Powerscourt Golf Club 88

Nett Results

1st Alan Grimes (16) Ballybunion GC 73

2nd David Black(16) Ballyneety G.C. 74

3rd Sean Herlihy (15) Newcastle West GC 75 B6 20

Tom Corridan Memorial (GOY) Stroke Play sponsored by the Corridan Family Sunday 16th June 2024 Old Course

1st Sean OSullivan(20) 65 (B9 31 Nett)

2nd Breandan Whelan(13) 65 (B9 33.5 Nett)

3rd Philip Byrne Jnr (5) 66

Best Gross: James O'Callaghan 71

Category 1

1st Aiden O'Carroll(4) 70 (B9 34 Nett)

2nd Brian Lenihan(4) 70 (B9 35 Nett)

Category 2

1st Philip Byrne(11) 71

2nd Brian Sheehy(6) 72 (B9 39 Nett)

3rd Paul Morkan (11) 72 (B9 39.5 Nett)

Category 3

1st Vincent Moloney(14) 66 (B9 31 Nett)

2nd Moss Lyons(15) 66 (B9 33.5 Nett)

3rd Sean C. Kennelly(13) f 69

Category 4

1st Gerard Condon(19) 70

2nd Richard Condon(20) 72 (B9 36 Nett)

3rd Thomas Curtin(22) 72 (B9 37 Nett)

Fixtures:

Sunday 23th June 2024 Deloitte Men’s Singles Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day Tuesday 11th June 2024

1st Patsy Gleeson (22), Carmel Carroll (22), Jean Liston (28) & Hazel Stafford (44) 84pts

2nd Rose Fitzgerald (16), Mary Fagan (17), Angela Ryan (34) & Susan Walsh (49) 81pts

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (6), Ruth Fitzgerald (20), Catriona Corrigan (9) & Judy Carmody (34) 79pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 22nd June 2024 Ladies Captain’s Day (Ms. Carol Anne Coolican) Old Course

Tuesday 25th June 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 20th June 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions 14th June 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Anne Marie Sexton (12) 19pts (b6:14 pts)

2nd Aideen O'Leary (27) 19pts (b6:11pts)

3rd Eileen Kenny – Ryan (8) 18 pts (b6:13pts)

Tralee

16th June MC6 Lady Captain Karen's Prize to the Men Sponsor Kerry Group

1 Alan M. O'Sullivan 44 pts (09) Overall Winner

2 Mark Sheehy 42 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up

3 Brian O'Leary 41 pts (10) Overall 3rd

Best Gross: Maurice G O' Connor 35 pts

Division 1:

1. Kieran T Dinan Jr 40 pts (06)

2. Anthony Kennedy 38 pts (08)

Division 2:

1. Ger Power 40 pts (14)

2. Philip O'Sullivan 39 pts (12)

Division 3:

1. Gerry Ryan 40 pts (16)

2. Declan Crowley 40 pts (18)

Division 4:

1. Michael P Kerins 39 pts (26)

2. Sean Barrett 36 pts (26)

Back 9 TJ McCarthy 22 pts

Men’s Fixtures:

Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June Green and White Club Singles Stableford

16th June Captains Tom's Prize to the Ladies

MC6 Men's Captain Tom’s Prize to Ladies kindly sponsored by Kerry Group.

Saturday 15th/ Sunday 16th June 2024:

1st: Emma Leahy (9) 42 points Countback

2nd: Philomena Stack (34) 42 points

Best Gross: Emma Morrissey (9) 26 points

3rd: Jayne Power (33) 41 points

4th: Catherine McCarthy (15) 40 points

Division 1 : Faith Morrissey (21) 38 points

Division 2: Veronique Lostal-Davern (24) 39 points

Division 3: Anne O’Driscoll (31) 37 points

Division 4: Brid Murphy (37) 38 points

Front Nine: Mary Dowling 23 points

Back Nine: Saidhbh Morrison 21 points

Fixtures

Wednesday 19th Ladies Brice Cup Stroke/Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Bella Bia.

Saturday/Sunday 22nd & 23rd June MC6 Presidents Barry’s Prize to the Ladies kindly sponsored by the Meadowlands Hotel.

Wednesday June 26th Eileen Murphy Qualifier Foursomes.

Senior Men’s Results of competitions played on June 12th.

White Tees

1st John Collins (12) 26pts - last 9 holes

2nd Gerald MacNamara (20) - 26pts

25 cards processed

Green Tees

1st Philip O'Sullivan (11) 27pts

2nd Des O'Halloran (21) 26pts

3rd Richard P Barrett (21) 24pts

4th Mike Geoghegan (18) 23pts - last 9 holes

53 cards processed

Red Tees

1st Eamon O'Mahony - 19pts (22-3)

Ladies Scotch Foursomes Club Sponsored 12th June 2024

1st: Louise Stuart & Mary Underwood (41) 41 points (Last 9 holes)

2nd: Annette McAuliffe & Michelle Moore (40) 41 points

Kenmare

Ladies Club Cup Sunday 16th June.

Kindly sponsored by Foley’s Restaurant Henry Street.

1st: Danielle Froment (20) 64 Nett

2nd: Noreen Crowley (18) 67 Nett

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (7) 76 Gross

3rd: Maura Murphy (29) 69 Nett

Friday Open Sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant

1st - John Granville (14) - 43

2nd - David O'Dwyer Jnr. (12) - 42

3rd - John Hayes (13) - 40 The Bristol Golf Club

Mens Monthly Medal Sponsored by SuperValu Kenmare

1st - John Sweeney (14) - 64

2nd - Patrick Crushell (22) - 65

3rd - John B McCarthy (17) - 66

Best Gross Daragh O'Siochru (3) – 74

Ross

Lady Captain, Mary McCarrick prize to the Gents.

Strokeplay competition kindly sponsored by

Donie Broderick Heating & Plumbing.

1st ......... Damian Greer 67 (17)

2nd......... Mark Griffin 68 (18).

Best Gross..... David MacIndoe 76 (2)

Division 1

1st M.J O'Sullivan 72 (11)

2nd Alan Flynn 73 ( 6)

Division 2

1st Johnny Brosnan 69 (13)

2nd Cian O'Mahony 71 (16)

Division 3

1st Alius Brazeitis 76 (25)

2nd Jim Delaney 77 (26)

Weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble

1st .....Maurice Coffey, Margaret O'Donoghue, Ger Flynn, Mark Webb..

2nd ...Johnny Brosnan, Brenda Kelliher, Seamus Morrison...

3rd... ,Michael J O'Connor, Susan Goode, Sean Hickey..

Seniors

1st ... John Ivory 22 pts

2nd... Donal Doherty 20 pts

3rd.... Mike Gorman 18pts.

Maine Valley

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Harbour View Bar & Restaurant: 1. Marian O’Connor (22) 36 pts. 2. Kathleen Coffey (32) 34 pts. 3. Esther Ward (41) 33 pts.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Laune Pharmacy: 1. Eleanor McCarthy (19) 40 pts.

2. Mary Jo Dowling (22) 33 pts.

3. Marian O’Connor (22) 31 pts.

12 Hole Re-entry Month of May:

1. Carmel Daly (CH/45) 26 pts.

2. Angie Foley (CH/27) 22 pts (B6).

3. Cait O’Leary (CH/14) 22 pts.

EXCHANGE DAY: Castlerosse Exchange Day is on Sat 22nd June starting at 11am. The format is a 3 team Scramble on the day. Draw for partners.