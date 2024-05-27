Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Outstanding scores by Seamus MacGearailt (Friday) and Paul Brown (Sunday) to win the Mixed Open Singles and Monthly Medal respectively. Collette Bradshaw had 34pts in tough conditions to win the ladies comp.

Next week: Mixed Open Singles on Friday, and the first majors of the year, Sean Daly’s Presidents Prize Weekend Sat and Sun.

Mixed Friday Open 3 - (24/05/2024)

1st - Seamus MacGearailt (15) - 49

2nd - Paul Walsh (17) - 45

3rd - Machiel Kunst (25) - 40

Advertisement

Mens Monthly Medal/GOTY 3 - (26/05/2024)

1st - Paul Brown (25) - 64 Nett

2nd - Rogier Schoenmakers (25) - 66 Nett

3rd - Dave Burke (13) - 68 Nett

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 25th & 26th May.

Winner - Colette Bradshaw (14) 34 pts OCB

Autumn Gold Thursday 23rd May winner Seanie Crowley 24pts

Next week: Mixed Open Singles on Friday, Sean Daly’s Presidents Prize Weekend Sat and Sun.

Advertisement

Ballybunion

Men’s Singles Stableford 14 Holes Sunday 26th May 2024 Cashen Course

1st Fionn O’Tiarnaigh (14) 27 pts (B9 18)

Advertisement

2nd Brian Sheehy (4) 27 pts (B9 17 B6 12)

3rd Padraig Murphy (16) 27 pts (B9 17 B6 10)

4th James O’Connor (18) 26 pts

Advertisement

5th Cillian Beasley (4) 26 pts (B917 B6 12)

Best Gross: Gary Scanlon 23 pts

Fixtures:

Advertisement

Saturday 1st June 2024 Captains Charity Day 1 Old Course

Sunday 2nd June 2024 Captains Charity Day 2 Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies 14 Holes Stableford Tuesday 21st May 2024

1st Toni Quilter (23) 35 pts

2nd Carmel Carroll (27) 32 pts

3rd Mary Horgan (21) 31 pts

4th Mary Kelly (38) 30 pts (B9-23 pts)

8 Holes Stableford

1st Judy McMahon (40) 22 pts

Ladies’s Medal 2 Sponsored by Adams Garage Sunday 26th May 2024

1st Toni Quilter(21) 72 nett

2nd Anne Marie Healy(20) 75nett

Cat 1:

1st Nora Quaid(16) 75nett ;

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe(4) 85 gross

Cat 2:

1st Rose Fitzgerald(19)78 nett (B9 36nett)

2nd Maeve Barrett(18)78 nett

Cat 3:

1st Marie Reen (24) 84 nett

2nd Patricia Gleeson(25)86 nett

Cat 4:

1st Bernie Daly(34) 81 nett

Seniors: Eileen Kenny - Ryan(15) 78nett

Ladies’ 9 Hole Sponsored by Adams Garage 26th May 2024 - Old Course

1st Eleanor O'Sullivan(15) 9pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 4th June 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Sunday 2nd June 2024 Ladies Medal 3 sponsored by Ardfert Quarries Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 23rd May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st John Bambury (10) 29-1 28pts

2nd Lar Hickey (29) 22+3 25pts

3rd Rory Flannery (18) 26-3 23pts

Gross Brendan Daly 16pts

4th Jerry Galvin (19) 19+3 22pts

5th Paudie Kindlan (27) 24-3 21pts B9-18

6th Tony Hanley (9) 22-1 21pts B9-15

7th Tom O’Keeffe (22) 16+5 21pts B9-11

8th Tim Nolan (18) 20pts B9-14

9th Brent Williams (40) 23-3 20pts B9-13

10th Tim Sheehan (27) 20pts B9-10

V. Michael Fogarty (17) 23-4 19pts B9-17

SV. Michael P O’Farrell (22) 26-8 18pts B9-16

SSV. Michael Barrett (17) 23-4 19pts B9-18

Fixtures: Thursday 30th May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Men Competitions 24th May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Janet Horan (23.5), Judy Carmody (35.8), Maria B O'Connor (45.8) & Mary B O'Sullivan (46.8) 44Pts

Fixtures: Friday 31st May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Tralee

Senior Ladies Results Monday 20th May. Champagne Scramble.

1st: Nuala Dawson (10), Joan Costello (11) & Pearl McGillicuddy (21) = 48 Points

2nd: Mary Savage ((7), Angela Deenihan (14) & Philomena Stack (15) = 46 Points (Countback)

Senior Men’s Results Wednesday 22nd May.

Result of 12 hole competitions played on Wednesday May 22nd

White tees

1st Eamon Fitzgerald (13) 22 pts

2nd Conor Stack (16) 21 pts

Green tees

1st Tom Moore (17) 24 pts

2nd Eddie Enright (29) 23 pts

3rd Gerard Mc Namara (20) 22 pts last 9 holes

4th Noel Barrett (25) 22 pts

Wednesday 22nd May 18 Holes Singles Stableford & Stroke Competition

Sponsored by Seamus O’Sullivan Butchers:

Stroke Competition:

1st : Catherine McCarthy 88 gross - 16 = 72 nett

Stableford Competition:

1st: Anne Rafferty (38) 36 points (Countback)

2nd: Kay Fitzgerald (32) 36 points`

Ladies Slattery Cup Stroke 25&26th May (Kindly Sponsored by Dan Fitzgerald)

1st Veronique Lostal-Davern 95-25=70

Ladies Singles Stableford: 25&26th May (Kindly Sponsored by Dan Fitzgerald

1st: Mary Mullins 40pts (39)

2nd: Ber Walsh 35pts (17) Countback

Sunday 26th May

MC 5- Lady Presidents Prize to Men- Sponsor Meadowlands Hotel

1st Derek O'Brien (17) 38pts

2nd Tom Egan (15) 37pts

3rd Danny Leen (08) 36pts

Best Gross- Eoghan O Donnell (+2) 37pts

Div.1.

Jason Daly (7) 35 pts

Graham Spring (1) 35 pts

Div.2

Michael Quirke (12) 35 pts

John P O Brien (11) 33 pts

Div. 3

Michael G Sheehy (15) 35 pts

Padraig Teehan (15) 34 pts

Div. 4

Des Fitzgerald (18) 34 pts

Moss O Connor (20) 33 pts

Back 9 - David Bridges (15) 18 pts

Easiest holes- 9,13,7

Hardest holes- 12,5,10

Killarney

JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP (Handicap index 2.5-9.4)

Played Saturday 25th May - Killeen.

Winner - David Finn 72 (Mallow)

2nd - Gary Morris 76 (Macroom)

3rd - Lee O'Callaghan 77 (Killarney)

4th - Matt Leacy 78 (Killarney)

Best Nett - Dylan Cotter 79-9=70 (Macroom)

INTERMEDIATE SCRATCH CUP (Handicap index 9.5-17.4)

Played Saturday 25th May - Killeen.

Winner - Colin Moriarty 86 (Killarney)

2nd - Aaron Landy 88 (Shannon)

3rd - George Leech 88 (Killarney)

4th - Gary Greene 89 (Shannon)

Best Nett - Gerard McCarthy 93-19=74 (Kanturk)

CORK GOLF CLUB EXCHANGE DAY - SINGLES STROKEPLAY

Played at Cork Golf Club; Sunday 26th May 2024

Winner John Twomey (22) 42pts

Runner-up Dan Walsh (14) 39pts

Best Gross Peter McEnery (3) 34pts

Category 1: 1st Cian O'Connor (9) 37pts, 2nd Pat Cussen (8) 35pts, 3rd Shane Horgan (2) 33pts

Category 2: 1st James Jones (10) 37pts, 2nd Paul M O'Keeffe (10) 35pts, 3rd Sam Leech (10) 34pts

Category 3: 1st Kevin O'Callaghan (14) 38pts, Liam Hartnett (18) 37pts, 3rd Louis Holland (18) 36 pts

Category 4: 1st David Neeson (22) 37pts, 2nd Barry Duggan (21) 36pts, 3rd David Reen (24) 35pts

Ross

On May 25th & 26th we held a Stableford Competition kindly sponsored by CK Decorators.

The winners were :-

1st....Michael J O'Connor (9) 40

2nd....Anthony O Mahony (21) 39

Division 1:-

1st........Simon Gallivan (1) 38

2nd..... Alan Flynn (9) 37

Division 2:-

1st.....Niall O Brien (13) 38

2nd... Oliver Butler (16) 36

Division 3:-

1st ....Jim Delaney .(29) 32

2nd ...Gerard Murphy (24) 32