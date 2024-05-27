Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Outstanding scores by Seamus MacGearailt (Friday) and Paul Brown (Sunday) to win the Mixed Open Singles and Monthly Medal respectively. Collette Bradshaw had 34pts in tough conditions to win the ladies comp.
Next week: Mixed Open Singles on Friday, and the first majors of the year, Sean Daly’s Presidents Prize Weekend Sat and Sun.
Mixed Friday Open 3 - (24/05/2024)
1st - Seamus MacGearailt (15) - 49
2nd - Paul Walsh (17) - 45
3rd - Machiel Kunst (25) - 40
Mens Monthly Medal/GOTY 3 - (26/05/2024)
1st - Paul Brown (25) - 64 Nett
2nd - Rogier Schoenmakers (25) - 66 Nett
3rd - Dave Burke (13) - 68 Nett
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 25th & 26th May.
Winner - Colette Bradshaw (14) 34 pts OCB
Autumn Gold Thursday 23rd May winner Seanie Crowley 24pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Singles Stableford 14 Holes Sunday 26th May 2024 Cashen Course
1st Fionn O’Tiarnaigh (14) 27 pts (B9 18)
2nd Brian Sheehy (4) 27 pts (B9 17 B6 12)
3rd Padraig Murphy (16) 27 pts (B9 17 B6 10)
4th James O’Connor (18) 26 pts
5th Cillian Beasley (4) 26 pts (B917 B6 12)
Best Gross: Gary Scanlon 23 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 1st June 2024 Captains Charity Day 1 Old Course
Sunday 2nd June 2024 Captains Charity Day 2 Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies 14 Holes Stableford Tuesday 21st May 2024
1st Toni Quilter (23) 35 pts
2nd Carmel Carroll (27) 32 pts
3rd Mary Horgan (21) 31 pts
4th Mary Kelly (38) 30 pts (B9-23 pts)
8 Holes Stableford
1st Judy McMahon (40) 22 pts
Ladies’s Medal 2 Sponsored by Adams Garage Sunday 26th May 2024
1st Toni Quilter(21) 72 nett
2nd Anne Marie Healy(20) 75nett
Cat 1:
1st Nora Quaid(16) 75nett ;
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe(4) 85 gross
Cat 2:
1st Rose Fitzgerald(19)78 nett (B9 36nett)
2nd Maeve Barrett(18)78 nett
Cat 3:
1st Marie Reen (24) 84 nett
2nd Patricia Gleeson(25)86 nett
Cat 4:
1st Bernie Daly(34) 81 nett
Seniors: Eileen Kenny - Ryan(15) 78nett
Ladies’ 9 Hole Sponsored by Adams Garage 26th May 2024 - Old Course
1st Eleanor O'Sullivan(15) 9pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 4th June 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Sunday 2nd June 2024 Ladies Medal 3 sponsored by Ardfert Quarries Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions 23rd May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st John Bambury (10) 29-1 28pts
2nd Lar Hickey (29) 22+3 25pts
3rd Rory Flannery (18) 26-3 23pts
Gross Brendan Daly 16pts
4th Jerry Galvin (19) 19+3 22pts
5th Paudie Kindlan (27) 24-3 21pts B9-18
6th Tony Hanley (9) 22-1 21pts B9-15
7th Tom O’Keeffe (22) 16+5 21pts B9-11
8th Tim Nolan (18) 20pts B9-14
9th Brent Williams (40) 23-3 20pts B9-13
10th Tim Sheehan (27) 20pts B9-10
V. Michael Fogarty (17) 23-4 19pts B9-17
SV. Michael P O’Farrell (22) 26-8 18pts B9-16
SSV. Michael Barrett (17) 23-4 19pts B9-18
Fixtures: Thursday 30th May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Men Competitions 24th May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Janet Horan (23.5), Judy Carmody (35.8), Maria B O'Connor (45.8) & Mary B O'Sullivan (46.8) 44Pts
Fixtures: Friday 31st May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Tralee
Senior Ladies Results Monday 20th May. Champagne Scramble.
1st: Nuala Dawson (10), Joan Costello (11) & Pearl McGillicuddy (21) = 48 Points
2nd: Mary Savage ((7), Angela Deenihan (14) & Philomena Stack (15) = 46 Points (Countback)
Senior Men’s Results Wednesday 22nd May.
Result of 12 hole competitions played on Wednesday May 22nd
White tees
1st Eamon Fitzgerald (13) 22 pts
2nd Conor Stack (16) 21 pts
Green tees
1st Tom Moore (17) 24 pts
2nd Eddie Enright (29) 23 pts
3rd Gerard Mc Namara (20) 22 pts last 9 holes
4th Noel Barrett (25) 22 pts
Wednesday 22nd May 18 Holes Singles Stableford & Stroke Competition
Sponsored by Seamus O’Sullivan Butchers:
Stroke Competition:
1st : Catherine McCarthy 88 gross - 16 = 72 nett
Stableford Competition:
1st: Anne Rafferty (38) 36 points (Countback)
2nd: Kay Fitzgerald (32) 36 points`
Ladies Slattery Cup Stroke 25&26th May (Kindly Sponsored by Dan Fitzgerald)
1st Veronique Lostal-Davern 95-25=70
Ladies Singles Stableford: 25&26th May (Kindly Sponsored by Dan Fitzgerald
1st: Mary Mullins 40pts (39)
2nd: Ber Walsh 35pts (17) Countback
Sunday 26th May
MC 5- Lady Presidents Prize to Men- Sponsor Meadowlands Hotel
1st Derek O'Brien (17) 38pts
2nd Tom Egan (15) 37pts
3rd Danny Leen (08) 36pts
Best Gross- Eoghan O Donnell (+2) 37pts
Div.1.
Jason Daly (7) 35 pts
Graham Spring (1) 35 pts
Div.2
Michael Quirke (12) 35 pts
John P O Brien (11) 33 pts
Div. 3
Michael G Sheehy (15) 35 pts
Padraig Teehan (15) 34 pts
Div. 4
Des Fitzgerald (18) 34 pts
Moss O Connor (20) 33 pts
Back 9 - David Bridges (15) 18 pts
Easiest holes- 9,13,7
Hardest holes- 12,5,10
Killarney
JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP (Handicap index 2.5-9.4)
Played Saturday 25th May - Killeen.
Winner - David Finn 72 (Mallow)
2nd - Gary Morris 76 (Macroom)
3rd - Lee O'Callaghan 77 (Killarney)
4th - Matt Leacy 78 (Killarney)
Best Nett - Dylan Cotter 79-9=70 (Macroom)
INTERMEDIATE SCRATCH CUP (Handicap index 9.5-17.4)
Played Saturday 25th May - Killeen.
Winner - Colin Moriarty 86 (Killarney)
2nd - Aaron Landy 88 (Shannon)
3rd - George Leech 88 (Killarney)
4th - Gary Greene 89 (Shannon)
Best Nett - Gerard McCarthy 93-19=74 (Kanturk)
CORK GOLF CLUB EXCHANGE DAY - SINGLES STROKEPLAY
Played at Cork Golf Club; Sunday 26th May 2024
Winner John Twomey (22) 42pts
Runner-up Dan Walsh (14) 39pts
Best Gross Peter McEnery (3) 34pts
Category 1: 1st Cian O'Connor (9) 37pts, 2nd Pat Cussen (8) 35pts, 3rd Shane Horgan (2) 33pts
Category 2: 1st James Jones (10) 37pts, 2nd Paul M O'Keeffe (10) 35pts, 3rd Sam Leech (10) 34pts
Category 3: 1st Kevin O'Callaghan (14) 38pts, Liam Hartnett (18) 37pts, 3rd Louis Holland (18) 36 pts
Category 4: 1st David Neeson (22) 37pts, 2nd Barry Duggan (21) 36pts, 3rd David Reen (24) 35pts
Ross
On May 25th & 26th we held a Stableford Competition kindly sponsored by CK Decorators.
The winners were :-
1st....Michael J O'Connor (9) 40
2nd....Anthony O Mahony (21) 39
Division 1:-
1st........Simon Gallivan (1) 38
2nd..... Alan Flynn (9) 37
Division 2:-
1st.....Niall O Brien (13) 38
2nd... Oliver Butler (16) 36
Division 3:-
1st ....Jim Delaney .(29) 32
2nd ...Gerard Murphy (24) 32