Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee

Men’s Results

Results of Scotch Foursomes

1 Peter Walsh and Michael Walsh 45 pts (18)

2 Gerard Hussey and Liam Hussey 44 pts (17)

3 Seamus Hoare and Sean Carmody 43 pts (20)

63 Cards processed

Ladies Results:

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Play Ard na Li Trophy

1st Mary Murphy 87 (23) = 64 net

2nd Kathleen Finnegan 89 (18) = 71 net

3rd Mary Savage 86 (14) = 72 net Lowest Gross Score

Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford

1st Mary Dowling 43pts (37)

2nd Mary Mullins 41pts (42)

3rd Siobhan Stack 36pts (24)

Ladies Scotch Foursomes Sun 21st April

1st: Philomena Stack & Barbara Reen - 47 points

2nd: Caroline Sugrue & Ber Walsh – 46 points

Ladies Foursomes Sat 22nd April

1st: Ella Moynihan & Lucy Grattan – 34 points (Countback)

Senior’s Result of 12 hole competitions played on April 17th off Green and White tees.

Green Tees

1st Matthew Corridon (19) 27 pts

2nd Philip O Sullivan (12) 24 pts last 9 holes

3rd Brendan Griffin (25) 24 pts

53 cards processed.

White tees

1st Sean O Keeffe (13) 23 pts

2nd Des Fitzgerald (17) 22 pts

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

22nd – 28th April 2024

Dooks Exchange Day Sunday 14th April 2024

1st Philip Beary (11) 39pts

2nd Dermot Finnan (15) 35pts (B6 12)

3rd Dan Sheehan (16) 35pts (B6 11)

4th Fionn O’Tiarnaigh (16) 34pts (B6 13)

5th Michael O’Riordan (21) 34pts (B6 12)

Best Gross Brian Lenihan 25pts

Murphy New Homes Singles Sunday 21st April 2024 Old Course

1st David Toomey (27) 47 Pts

2nd Maurice O'Riordan (14) 43 Pts

3rd Jack C Buckley (12) 42 Pts

Best Gross: James O Callaghan 39 Pts

Category 1:

1st Ronan Cross (4) 39 Pts

2nd Senan Carroll (0) 35 Pts

Category 2:

1st Cillian Beasley (8) 40 Pts (Back 9 21 Pts)

2nd Roderick Scott (9) 40 Pts (Back 9 18 Pts)

3rd Bryan Hickey (12) 39 Pts

Category 3:

1st Con Whelan (15) 42 Pts

2nd Donal T Griffin (15) 41 Pts

3rd Gerard Galvin (14) 40 Pts

Category 4:

1st Brian Mulvihill (22) 40 Pts (B 9 20, B6 12 Pts)

2nd Kieran Barry (24) 40 Pts (B 9 20, B6 10 Pts)

3rd Michael O'Riordan (21) 39 Pts (B 9 22 Pts)

Fixtures:

Saturday 27th April 2024 Mixed Scramble Competition Old Course

Sunday 28th April 2024 Mens Singles Sponsored by Darragh Goggin & Family Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Competition Tuesday 16th April 2024 Old Course

1st Geraldine Williams (19) 34pts (Bk 9 18)

2nd Anne Marie Sexton (22) 34pts (Bk 9 17)

3rd Eileen Kenny – Ryan (15) 33pts

Ladies 9 Hole Competition Tuesay 16th April 2024 Old Course

1st Judy McMahon (19) 17pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products Saturday 20th April 2024 Old Course

1st Ann Laverty(35) 71pts

2nd Jenifer Tangney(31) 73pts

Category 1

1st Mary O'Donoghue(13) 74pts nett

Best Gross Noirin Hitchen(7) 76 nett (83 gross)

Category 2

1st Maureen Culhane(21) 75pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy(19) 76pts (B-9 47pts)

Category 3

1st Margaret Scannell(28) 80pts

2nd Patricia Gleeson(24) 82pts

Category 4

1st Elva Clancy(33) 82

2nd Tess Noonan(34) 87

Ladies 9 Hole Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products Saturday 20th April 2024 Old Course

1st Patsy Lydon(25) 19 pts (B-6 12pts)

2nd Martha Woulfe(21) 19pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 27th April 2024 Mixed Scramble Competition Old Course

Tuesday 30th April 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition - Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 18th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Ger Condon (16) 28pts B9 – 20

2nd Pat Costelo (19) 28pts B9-19

3rd Patrick Bynes (29) 27pts B9-22

Gross Des O Donnell 23pts

4th Tommy Henchy (15) 27pts B9-17

5th Dan Sheahan (12) 26pts

6th Joe Costello (22) 25pts B9-18 B6-12

7th Seamus Hanley (13) 25pts B9-18 B6-11

8th Paudie Kindlan (27) 25pts B9-18 B6-10

9th Jerry Murray (20) 25pts B9-14

10th Tom P O’Donnell (21) 25pts B9-11

V. Neilus O’Sullivan (26) 24pts B9-8

S.V. Nicholas Hayes (21) 21pts B9-11

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (22) 24pts B9-14

Fixtures: Thursday 25th April 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competitions 19th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Patricia Barrett (PH:31)

Marjorie Morkan (PH:28)

Eileen Kenny-Ryan (PH:14) 27pts

2nd Marian Flannery (PH:30)

Marie Benn (PH:30)

Norma Mullane (PH:26) 24pts(bk3-10)

Fixtures: Friday 26th April 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Beaufort

While Nelly Korda is having a winning streak on the LPGA, Beaufort Golf Clubs very own Laura Furlong is also having a super start to the year with 3 wins from 3 competitions.

While the Beaufort Ladies enjoyed the glorious sunshine they held a 16 hole competition over the weekend of the 20th and 21st April. This competition was very kindly sponsored by Heather Restaurant, Gap of Dunloe.

The course was in great condition considering all the bad weather and it was fantastic to see all the hard work that Tadhg Clifford and his groundskeepers are doing to keep Beaufort looking so well.

Congratulations to the prizewinners.

1st Laura Furlong (15) 30 points

2nd Patricia O Connor (26) 30 points

3rd Maeve Quirke (24) 30 points

Ross

On April 20th & 21st we held the second round of the M D O'Shea Spring League,

The winners were :-

1....John Nolan (27) 39 pts

2....Dan Cronin (12) 38 pts.

Division 1:-

1st ... David Macindoe (4) 35

2nd...John Cuskelly (11) 33

Division 2:-

1st ...Damian Greer (18) 32

2nd... Johnny Brosnan (13) 31

Division 3:-

1st ...Alius Brazeitis (25) 31

2nd...John Hurley (22) 24 ....

On Thursday last our seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were:-

1st ....... Donal Doherty 20 pts

2nd...... John Hurley 18 pts