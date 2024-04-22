Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee
Men’s Results
Results of Scotch Foursomes
1 Peter Walsh and Michael Walsh 45 pts (18)
2 Gerard Hussey and Liam Hussey 44 pts (17)
3 Seamus Hoare and Sean Carmody 43 pts (20)
63 Cards processed
Ladies Results:
Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Play Ard na Li Trophy
1st Mary Murphy 87 (23) = 64 net
2nd Kathleen Finnegan 89 (18) = 71 net
3rd Mary Savage 86 (14) = 72 net Lowest Gross Score
Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford
1st Mary Dowling 43pts (37)
2nd Mary Mullins 41pts (42)
3rd Siobhan Stack 36pts (24)
Ladies Scotch Foursomes Sun 21st April
1st: Philomena Stack & Barbara Reen - 47 points
2nd: Caroline Sugrue & Ber Walsh – 46 points
Ladies Foursomes Sat 22nd April
1st: Ella Moynihan & Lucy Grattan – 34 points (Countback)
Senior’s Result of 12 hole competitions played on April 17th off Green and White tees.
Green Tees
1st Matthew Corridon (19) 27 pts
2nd Philip O Sullivan (12) 24 pts last 9 holes
3rd Brendan Griffin (25) 24 pts
53 cards processed.
White tees
1st Sean O Keeffe (13) 23 pts
2nd Des Fitzgerald (17) 22 pts
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
22nd – 28th April 2024
Dooks Exchange Day Sunday 14th April 2024
1st Philip Beary (11) 39pts
2nd Dermot Finnan (15) 35pts (B6 12)
3rd Dan Sheehan (16) 35pts (B6 11)
4th Fionn O’Tiarnaigh (16) 34pts (B6 13)
5th Michael O’Riordan (21) 34pts (B6 12)
Best Gross Brian Lenihan 25pts
Murphy New Homes Singles Sunday 21st April 2024 Old Course
1st David Toomey (27) 47 Pts
2nd Maurice O'Riordan (14) 43 Pts
3rd Jack C Buckley (12) 42 Pts
Best Gross: James O Callaghan 39 Pts
Category 1:
1st Ronan Cross (4) 39 Pts
2nd Senan Carroll (0) 35 Pts
Category 2:
1st Cillian Beasley (8) 40 Pts (Back 9 21 Pts)
2nd Roderick Scott (9) 40 Pts (Back 9 18 Pts)
3rd Bryan Hickey (12) 39 Pts
Category 3:
1st Con Whelan (15) 42 Pts
2nd Donal T Griffin (15) 41 Pts
3rd Gerard Galvin (14) 40 Pts
Category 4:
1st Brian Mulvihill (22) 40 Pts (B 9 20, B6 12 Pts)
2nd Kieran Barry (24) 40 Pts (B 9 20, B6 10 Pts)
3rd Michael O'Riordan (21) 39 Pts (B 9 22 Pts)
Fixtures:
Saturday 27th April 2024 Mixed Scramble Competition Old Course
Sunday 28th April 2024 Mens Singles Sponsored by Darragh Goggin & Family Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Competition Tuesday 16th April 2024 Old Course
1st Geraldine Williams (19) 34pts (Bk 9 18)
2nd Anne Marie Sexton (22) 34pts (Bk 9 17)
3rd Eileen Kenny – Ryan (15) 33pts
Ladies 9 Hole Competition Tuesay 16th April 2024 Old Course
1st Judy McMahon (19) 17pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products Saturday 20th April 2024 Old Course
1st Ann Laverty(35) 71pts
2nd Jenifer Tangney(31) 73pts
Category 1
1st Mary O'Donoghue(13) 74pts nett
Best Gross Noirin Hitchen(7) 76 nett (83 gross)
Category 2
1st Maureen Culhane(21) 75pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy(19) 76pts (B-9 47pts)
Category 3
1st Margaret Scannell(28) 80pts
2nd Patricia Gleeson(24) 82pts
Category 4
1st Elva Clancy(33) 82
2nd Tess Noonan(34) 87
Ladies 9 Hole Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products Saturday 20th April 2024 Old Course
1st Patsy Lydon(25) 19 pts (B-6 12pts)
2nd Martha Woulfe(21) 19pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 27th April 2024 Mixed Scramble Competition Old Course
Tuesday 30th April 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition - Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions 18th April 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Ger Condon (16) 28pts B9 – 20
2nd Pat Costelo (19) 28pts B9-19
3rd Patrick Bynes (29) 27pts B9-22
Gross Des O Donnell 23pts
4th Tommy Henchy (15) 27pts B9-17
5th Dan Sheahan (12) 26pts
6th Joe Costello (22) 25pts B9-18 B6-12
7th Seamus Hanley (13) 25pts B9-18 B6-11
8th Paudie Kindlan (27) 25pts B9-18 B6-10
9th Jerry Murray (20) 25pts B9-14
10th Tom P O’Donnell (21) 25pts B9-11
V. Neilus O’Sullivan (26) 24pts B9-8
S.V. Nicholas Hayes (21) 21pts B9-11
S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (22) 24pts B9-14
Fixtures: Thursday 25th April 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 19th April 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Patricia Barrett (PH:31)
Marjorie Morkan (PH:28)
Eileen Kenny-Ryan (PH:14) 27pts
2nd Marian Flannery (PH:30)
Marie Benn (PH:30)
Norma Mullane (PH:26) 24pts(bk3-10)
Fixtures: Friday 26th April 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Beaufort
While Nelly Korda is having a winning streak on the LPGA, Beaufort Golf Clubs very own Laura Furlong is also having a super start to the year with 3 wins from 3 competitions.
While the Beaufort Ladies enjoyed the glorious sunshine they held a 16 hole competition over the weekend of the 20th and 21st April. This competition was very kindly sponsored by Heather Restaurant, Gap of Dunloe.
The course was in great condition considering all the bad weather and it was fantastic to see all the hard work that Tadhg Clifford and his groundskeepers are doing to keep Beaufort looking so well.
Congratulations to the prizewinners.
1st Laura Furlong (15) 30 points
2nd Patricia O Connor (26) 30 points
3rd Maeve Quirke (24) 30 points
Ross
On April 20th & 21st we held the second round of the M D O'Shea Spring League,
The winners were :-
1....John Nolan (27) 39 pts
2....Dan Cronin (12) 38 pts.
Division 1:-
1st ... David Macindoe (4) 35
2nd...John Cuskelly (11) 33
Division 2:-
1st ...Damian Greer (18) 32
2nd... Johnny Brosnan (13) 31
Division 3:-
1st ...Alius Brazeitis (25) 31
2nd...John Hurley (22) 24 ....
On Thursday last our seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.
The winners were:-
1st ....... Donal Doherty 20 pts
2nd...... John Hurley 18 pts