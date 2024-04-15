Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
Beaufort Ladies held a 11 hole competition over the weekend of the 13th and 14th April. This competition was very kindly sponsored by WAZP 3D PRINTING.
Congratulations to the prizewinners.
1st Laura Furlong (15) 22 points
2nd Patricia O Connor (26) 19 points
3rd Mary Garvey (28) 17 points
Commiserations to the Beaufort Ladies who were defeated by Dooks at Dooks Golf Course on the 11th April in the Singles Munster Women’s Trophy on a score of 3.5 to 1.5. The weather conditions were atrocious with a gale force wind and rain making playing conditions incredibly difficult.
Ross
On April 13th & 14th we held the first round of the M D O'Shea Spring League,
The winners were :-
1....John Cuskelly 38 pts
2....Darren Gaffey 36 pts.
On Thursday our seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.
The winners were:-
1st ....... M J Casey 21 pts
2nd...... Mike Casey 18 pts
3rd...... John Ivory 17 pts
Ballybunion
Fixtures:
Sunday 21st April 2024 Murphy New Homes Singles Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Lady’s Competition 14 Holes Stableford Tuesday 9th April 2024 Cashen Course
1st Mary Horgan (21) 30pts
2nd Ann Marie Healy (21) 29pts
3rd Joan Scanlon (10) 28pts
4th Ann Kennelly (19) 27pts (B7 16)
Ladies 8 holes Stableford Tuesday 9th April 2024 Cashen Course
1st Martina Rohan (43) 19 pts
Ladies Competition 18 Qualifying Competition Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar 13th April 2024 Old Course
OVERALL 1ST
Eileen Barrett (34) 38 PTS
OVERALL 2ND
Norma Henigan (39) 36 PTS
CATEGORY 1:
1st J O’Connell (9) 33 PTS
2nd Ann O'Connor (12) 28 PTS
CATEGORY 2:
1st Mary Horgan (20) 34 PTS
2nd Deirdre Sheehan (21) 33 PTS
CATEGORY 3:
1st Bernie Moloney (24) 32 PTS
2nd Mary Hickey Keane(29) 31PTS (B9:15 PTS)
CATEGORY 4:
3rd Ann Laverty (34) 30 PTS
4th Tess Noonan (34) 24 PTS
SENIORS: Margaret McAuliffe (26) 30 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 20thApril 2024 Ladies competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Body Care Products - Old Course
Tuesday 23rd April 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition - Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions 11th April 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Thomas Grifin (13) 32pts
2nd Jerry McAuliffe (20) 29pts
3rd Michael Jone (18) 27pts B9-19
Gross Des O’Donnell 24pts
4th Didgie O’Connor (23) 27pts B9-15
5th Michael K Barrett (7) 25pts B9-18 B6-14
6th Dan Sheehan (15) 25pts B9-18 B6-12
7th Michael Joyce (25) 25pts B9-15
8th Sean Walsh (18) 24pts
9th Eamon O’Connor (11) 23pts B9-14 B6-9
10th Brendan Slattery (15) 23pts B9-14 B6-7
V. Nelius O’Sullivan (25) 21pts B9-15
S.V. Eddie Moylan (16) 23pts B9-12
S.S.V. Eamon Condon (20) 22pts B9-21
Fixtures: Thursday 18th April 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 12th April 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Catherine Walsh(16) 21pts
2nd Toni Quilter(11) 18pts
Fixtures: Friday 19th April 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course