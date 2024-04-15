Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

Beaufort Ladies held a 11 hole competition over the weekend of the 13th and 14th April. This competition was very kindly sponsored by WAZP 3D PRINTING.

Congratulations to the prizewinners.

Advertisement

1st Laura Furlong (15) 22 points

2nd Patricia O Connor (26) 19 points

3rd Mary Garvey (28) 17 points

Commiserations to the Beaufort Ladies who were defeated by Dooks at Dooks Golf Course on the 11th April in the Singles Munster Women’s Trophy on a score of 3.5 to 1.5. The weather conditions were atrocious with a gale force wind and rain making playing conditions incredibly difficult.

Ross

Advertisement

On April 13th & 14th we held the first round of the M D O'Shea Spring League,

The winners were :-

1....John Cuskelly 38 pts

2....Darren Gaffey 36 pts.

On Thursday our seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were:-

1st ....... M J Casey 21 pts

2nd...... Mike Casey 18 pts

3rd...... John Ivory 17 pts

Ballybunion

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st April 2024 Murphy New Homes Singles Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Lady’s Competition 14 Holes Stableford Tuesday 9th April 2024 Cashen Course

Advertisement

1st Mary Horgan (21) 30pts

2nd Ann Marie Healy (21) 29pts

3rd Joan Scanlon (10) 28pts

4th Ann Kennelly (19) 27pts (B7 16)

Ladies 8 holes Stableford Tuesday 9th April 2024 Cashen Course

1st Martina Rohan (43) 19 pts

Ladies Competition 18 Qualifying Competition Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar 13th April 2024 Old Course

OVERALL 1ST

Eileen Barrett (34) 38 PTS

OVERALL 2ND

Norma Henigan (39) 36 PTS

CATEGORY 1:

1st J O’Connell (9) 33 PTS

2nd Ann O'Connor (12) 28 PTS

CATEGORY 2:

1st Mary Horgan (20) 34 PTS

2nd Deirdre Sheehan (21) 33 PTS

CATEGORY 3:

1st Bernie Moloney (24) 32 PTS

2nd Mary Hickey Keane(29) 31PTS (B9:15 PTS)

CATEGORY 4:

3rd Ann Laverty (34) 30 PTS

4th Tess Noonan (34) 24 PTS

Advertisement

SENIORS: Margaret McAuliffe (26) 30 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 20thApril 2024 Ladies competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Body Care Products - Old Course

Tuesday 23rd April 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition - Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 11th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Thomas Grifin (13) 32pts

2nd Jerry McAuliffe (20) 29pts

3rd Michael Jone (18) 27pts B9-19

Gross Des O’Donnell 24pts

4th Didgie O’Connor (23) 27pts B9-15

5th Michael K Barrett (7) 25pts B9-18 B6-14

6th Dan Sheehan (15) 25pts B9-18 B6-12

7th Michael Joyce (25) 25pts B9-15

8th Sean Walsh (18) 24pts

9th Eamon O’Connor (11) 23pts B9-14 B6-9

10th Brendan Slattery (15) 23pts B9-14 B6-7

V. Nelius O’Sullivan (25) 21pts B9-15

S.V. Eddie Moylan (16) 23pts B9-12

S.S.V. Eamon Condon (20) 22pts B9-21

Fixtures: Thursday 18th April 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competitions 12th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Catherine Walsh(16) 21pts

2nd Toni Quilter(11) 18pts

Fixtures: Friday 19th April 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course