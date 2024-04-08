Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
What a challenging way to start off the golfing season for the Ladies of Beaufort Golf Club. Their Lady Captain decided to start the first weekend competition, the Easter Egg competition, as a 3 club competition over 11 holes. Their was a good turn out for the competition and it left many lady golfers thinking about why we carry 14 clubs every time we go out. The competition was very kindly sponsored by Helen Clifford, Managing Director of Beaufort Golf Club.
Congratulations to the winners who kept their club choice a secret.
1st Laura Furlong (13) 18 points
2nd Rita Kelliher (24) 17 points
3rd Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh (17) 16 points.
Congratulations to Maeve Quirke on winning the Winter League.
Kenmare
We were delighted to see golf resume on Sunday following Storm Kathleen, and Charlie Vaughan and Grainne Crowley are the delighted winners of this weeks singles comps.
Mens Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (07/04/2024)
1st - Charlie Vaughan (10) - 36
2nd - Joe Doyle (14) - 35
3rd - Mark Granville (14) - 34
Best Gross Charlie Vaughan (10) – 26
Results of 15 Hole Stableford Sunday 7th April.
Winner: Grainne Crowley (24) 28pts
Autumn Gold Thursday 4th Winner: Sean Crowley 21pts.
Ballybunion
Mens Singles sponsored by Gearoid & Brian Whelan Sunday 7th April 2024 Old Course
1st Thomas Murphy (19) 39 Pts
2nd Jim White (22) 37 Pts (B9 17)
3rd Giles O'Grady (13) 37 Pts (B9 16)
Best Gross: Brian Lenihan 29 Pts
Category 1
1st Gary Scanlon (5) 31 Pts
2nd Philip Byrne Jnr (3) 28 Pts
Category 2
1st Dot O Gorman (8) 36 Pts
2nd Des O'Hanlon (8) 35 Pts
3rd Aidan Buckley (10) 33 Pts
Category 3
1st Micheal Carrig (14) 36 Pts
2nd Kevin Frost (13) 35 Pts (B9 18)
3rd Frank Geary (18) 35 Pts (B9 16)
Category 4
1st Brendan Stack (19) 33 Pts
2nd James Fogarty (20) 32 Pts
3rd Ignatius O'Brien (20) 31 Pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 14th April 2024 Dooks Exchange Day Mens Singles Kindly sponsored by OG Insulations
Ladies Competitions
Lady’s Competition 14 Holes Tuesday 2nd April 2024 Cashen Course
1st A M Sexton (23) 35 pts
2nd Martha Woulfe (44) 33 pts
3rd Mary Sheehy (4) 32 pts
4th Jane Anne O'Connor (40) 31 pts (B7- 15pts)
Fixtures:
Saturday 13th April 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Christy Walsh – Old Course
Tuesday 16th April 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition - Old Course
Senior Men Competitions 4th April 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Thomas Griffin (13) 32pts
2nd Jerry McAuliffe (20) 29pts
3rd Michael Jones (18) 27pts B9-19
Gross Des O’Donnell 24pts
4th Didgie O’Connor (23) 27pts
5th Michael K Barrett (7) 25pts B9-18 B6-14
6th Dan Sheehan (15) 25pts B9-15 B6-12
7th Michael Joyce (25) 25pts B9-15
8th Sean Walsh (18) 24pts
9th Eamon O’Connor (11) 23pts B9-14 B6-9
10th Brendan Slattery (15) 23pts B9-14 B6-7
V. Nelius O’Sullivan (25) 21pts B9-15
S.V. Eddie Moylan (16) 23pts B9-12
S.S.V. Eamon Condon (20) 22pts B9-21
Fixtures: Thursday 11th April 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Friday 12th April 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Castlegregory
Mens 18 hole v par
1st James OConnell (12) +3
2nd Noel McCoy (12) +2
3rd Michael Burrows (15) +1
Womens results
Tuesday April 2nd 9H
Senior Women Stableford winner Heather Stevenson 22pts