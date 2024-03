Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Killarney Credit Union Classic, 3 Person Rumble.

Credit Union Rumble - 15 Hole (17/03/2024)

• 1st - Gerald O'Dwyer/Shane Dalton/David O'Dwyer - 74

• 2nd - Chris Dale/Bruce Mulcahy/Michael Jnr. O'Sullivan - 71

• Best Ladies - Angela Brosnan/Clara Brosnan/Noelle Browne – 69

Thanks once again to Killarney Credit Union for the great sponsorship of an annual local event.

Dooks

Mens Club - Gallagher Kitchen & Joinery Singles

Saturday March 16th & Sunday March 17th

Winner Jim McCarthy (24) 38 Pts C/B

2nd Patrick J Griffin (9) 38 Pts C/B

3rd Aidan Gannon (25) 38 Pts

4th David Gillespie (25) 37 Pts

Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (3) 33 Pts

Over 65’s Ronan Burke (20) 34 Pts C/B

Cat 1 Robert Kennedy (10) 33 Pts

Cat 2 Robert Miller (15) 33 Pts

Cat 3 Pat Nagle (17) 35 Pts

Cat 4 William Daly (24) 36 pts C/B

Next Weekend March 22nd & 23rd - O’Sullivan’s Bakery Singles

Ladies Club – O’Sullivan Haven Pharmacy Killorglin

18 Holes Stableford 17th & 18th March 2024

1st - Margaret Lucey(30) 32 pts

2nd - Gretta Butler(22) 32 pts

3rd - Annette Hogan(29) 31 pts

CAT. A - Susan Lynch (9) 24 pts

CAT. B - Aileen Curtayne(22) 31 pts

CAT. C - Renee Clifford (35) 29 pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competition Results

Eamon Allen Singles (GOY) Sponsored by O’Keeffe’s Centra, Ballylongford. Old Course. 17th March 2024.

1 st IgnaƟus O'Brien (18) 40 Pts

2 nd Eamonn Enright (20) 39 Pts

3 rd Gary Scanlon

(4) 38 Pts Best Gross: Ronan Cross 30 Pts

Category 1

1 st Edmond Hayes (5) 31 Pts 2 nd Ewan McHale (4) 30 Pts

Category 2

1 st Vincent Moloney (12) 35 Pts 2 nd Paul F Murphy (10) 34 Pts (B9 19) 3 rd Giles O'Grady (11) 34 Pts

Category 3 1 st Brendan Stack (17) 37 Pts 2 nd Robert Snr Cussen (14) 35 Pts 3 rd Enda Quaide (15) 34 Pts

Category 4 1 st Jerry Costello (30) 36 Pts 2 nd David Breen (25) 35 Pts 3 rd Eoin Walsh (20) 34 Pts

Fixtures : Saturday 23rd March Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course/

Junior Boys & Girls - Singles 14 Hole Stableford

Sunday 24th March KCS Logistics & Cold Storage (GOY)

Ladies Competitions

Ladies’ Foursomes Sponsored by Murphy New Homes 16th March Old Course

1st Teresa Cronin & Deirdre Dillane (17) 30pts

2nd Jeanelle Griffin & Ann O'Connor (20) 28pts (bk9-11)

3rd Carol Lenihan & Marie Silke (31) 28pts (bk9-10)

Ladies 14 holes Stableford Date 18th March 2024 Old Course

1st Blanaid Mehigan(38) 25 pts

2nd Nora Quaid(15) 23 pts (Bk 9 7)

3rd Irene O'Connor(29) 23 pts (Bk 9 6)

4th Toni Quilter(22) 23 pts (Bk 9 5)

Fixtures:

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 21st March Senior Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION 15th MARCH CASHEN COURSE

1st Nora Quaid (16) 18pts

2nd Annemarie Sexton (23) 17pts

3rd Toni Quilter (22) 16pts(bk 5-10)

Fixtures: Friday 22nd March MNA Sinsir competition