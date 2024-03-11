Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On March 10th we held a club sponsored 12 hole stableford competition. Due to the recent poor weather we had a very large field of

golfers back out on the course in good ground conditions, thanks to our grounds staff. The competition and scoring was very keen and

The winners were :-

1....Cian O'Mahony 28pts

2...Peter Wickham 27pts

3...Niall O'Brien 26 pts

4...Mike J O'Sullivan 26 pts

5...John Ivory 24 pts

Kenmare

Spring gave a visit this week – stripes on the fairways and a nice roll on the greens again. Noreen Crolwey shot the lights out with 37 pts for 15 holes to win the ladies comp, and Sean/Bruce put an outstanding round together to win the men’s betterball by 2.

Ladies 15 Hole Stableford 9/10th March.

1st: Noreen Crowley (15) 37pts

2nd: Phil Coffey (40) 30pts

3rd: Delia Long (23) 28pts ocb

Autum Gold Thursday 7th March winner Larry Kelly 21pts.

Mens 4-Ball Better Ball - 15 Hole (10/03/2024)

1st - Sean Finn/Bruce Mulcahy (13/11) – 42pts

2nd - Patrick O'Dwyer/Jerry O'Sullivan (16/12) – 40pts OCB B6

Next week - Killarney CU Classic

3 person Teams, re-entry and Open

Ballybunion

Mens Competition Results

Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Gary O Driscoll & Co. AucƟoneers Sunday 10th March 2024,

White Tees, Ballybunion – Cashen 1st Eoin Walsh(20) 37 points

Fixtures : Saturday 16th March Junior Boys & Girls - Singles 14 Hole Stableford

Sunday 17th March Eamon Allen Singles (GOY) Sponsored by O’Keeffe’s Centra, Ballylongford

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Voucher 5th March 2024 Course: Cashen

1st Joan Scanlan (10) 32 Pts

2nd Ann O'Connor (13) 31 Pts

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (18) 29 Pts (B9-19Pts)

4th Josette O'Donnell (21) 29 Pts

8 Hole

1st Judy McMahon (40) 18 Pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 12th March Ladies Competition 14 hole Stableford- Cashen Course

Saturday 16th March Ladies - Scotch Foursomes Sponsored by Murphy New Homes

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Competition 7th March.

1st. John Maguire (23) 33-3 30pts. B9-23.

2nd. Padraig Murphy (16) 33-3 30pts. B9-22.

3rd.Sean Stack (24) 29+1 30pts. B9-18.

Gross. Michael K. Barrett 21pts. 4th. Finbar Mawe (29) 27+3 30pts. B9-16.

5th. Tom M.O’Connor (20) 28pts. B9-17. B6-11.

6th. Ken Sexton (18) 30-2 28pts. B9-17. B6-10.

7th. Frank Dore (11) 30-3 27pts.

8th. Martin Lucey (14) 29-3 26pts. B9-18. B6-11.

9th. Michael Fogarty (20) 31-5 26pts. B9-18. B6-10.

10th. Eddie Moylan (19) 25+1 26pts. B9-16.

V. John Shier (22) 26-2 24pts. B9-19.

S.V. Nicholas Hayes (24) 26-1 25pts. B9-18.

S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (23) 20+3 23pts. B9-13.

Fixtures: Thursday 15th March Senior Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION 8th March 2024

CASHEN COURSE

1st Judy McMahon (40) 19 pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (21) 16 pts

Fixtures: Friday 15th March Mna Sinsir Singles Cashen course

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Michael Fealy (26) 40 pts

2nd John White (19) 40 pts

3rd Paddy Healy (10) 39 pts

Next Saturday is the Captains Drive in at 12pm and will be followed by a scramble. On Sunday we have a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition.