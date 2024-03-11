Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On March 10th we held a club sponsored 12 hole stableford competition. Due to the recent poor weather we had a very large field of
golfers back out on the course in good ground conditions, thanks to our grounds staff. The competition and scoring was very keen and
The winners were :-
1....Cian O'Mahony 28pts
2...Peter Wickham 27pts
3...Niall O'Brien 26 pts
4...Mike J O'Sullivan 26 pts
5...John Ivory 24 pts
Kenmare
Spring gave a visit this week – stripes on the fairways and a nice roll on the greens again. Noreen Crolwey shot the lights out with 37 pts for 15 holes to win the ladies comp, and Sean/Bruce put an outstanding round together to win the men’s betterball by 2.
Ladies 15 Hole Stableford 9/10th March.
1st: Noreen Crowley (15) 37pts
2nd: Phil Coffey (40) 30pts
3rd: Delia Long (23) 28pts ocb
Autum Gold Thursday 7th March winner Larry Kelly 21pts.
Mens 4-Ball Better Ball - 15 Hole (10/03/2024)
1st - Sean Finn/Bruce Mulcahy (13/11) – 42pts
2nd - Patrick O'Dwyer/Jerry O'Sullivan (16/12) – 40pts OCB B6
Next week - Killarney CU Classic
3 person Teams, re-entry and Open
Ballybunion
Mens Competition Results
Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Gary O Driscoll & Co. AucƟoneers Sunday 10th March 2024,
White Tees, Ballybunion – Cashen 1st Eoin Walsh(20) 37 points
Fixtures : Saturday 16th March Junior Boys & Girls - Singles 14 Hole Stableford
Sunday 17th March Eamon Allen Singles (GOY) Sponsored by O’Keeffe’s Centra, Ballylongford
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Voucher 5th March 2024 Course: Cashen
1st Joan Scanlan (10) 32 Pts
2nd Ann O'Connor (13) 31 Pts
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (18) 29 Pts (B9-19Pts)
4th Josette O'Donnell (21) 29 Pts
8 Hole
1st Judy McMahon (40) 18 Pts
Fixtures: Tuesday 12th March Ladies Competition 14 hole Stableford- Cashen Course
Saturday 16th March Ladies - Scotch Foursomes Sponsored by Murphy New Homes
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Competition 7th March.
1st. John Maguire (23) 33-3 30pts. B9-23.
2nd. Padraig Murphy (16) 33-3 30pts. B9-22.
3rd.Sean Stack (24) 29+1 30pts. B9-18.
Gross. Michael K. Barrett 21pts. 4th. Finbar Mawe (29) 27+3 30pts. B9-16.
5th. Tom M.O’Connor (20) 28pts. B9-17. B6-11.
6th. Ken Sexton (18) 30-2 28pts. B9-17. B6-10.
7th. Frank Dore (11) 30-3 27pts.
8th. Martin Lucey (14) 29-3 26pts. B9-18. B6-11.
9th. Michael Fogarty (20) 31-5 26pts. B9-18. B6-10.
10th. Eddie Moylan (19) 25+1 26pts. B9-16.
V. John Shier (22) 26-2 24pts. B9-19.
S.V. Nicholas Hayes (24) 26-1 25pts. B9-18.
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (23) 20+3 23pts. B9-13.
Fixtures: Thursday 15th March Senior Competition
Senior Ladies Competitions:
MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION 8th March 2024
CASHEN COURSE
1st Judy McMahon (40) 19 pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (21) 16 pts
Fixtures: Friday 15th March Mna Sinsir Singles Cashen course
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Michael Fealy (26) 40 pts
2nd John White (19) 40 pts
3rd Paddy Healy (10) 39 pts
Next Saturday is the Captains Drive in at 12pm and will be followed by a scramble. On Sunday we have a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition.