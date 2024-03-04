Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results

Mar 4, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrysport
Ballybunion

Mens Competition Results

14 Holes Singles Stableford – Green Keepers Revenge 3rd March 2024, Cashen Course
1st John Keane (19) 32pts (B9 22pts)

2nd Rory Flannery (22) 32pts

3rd Michael Jones (23) 31pts

Fixtures : Sunday 10th March, Gary O’Driscoll & Co. Auctioneers Members Cup Qualifier (64 to Qualify), Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Competition 27th February 2024, Old Course
14 Hole Competition

1st Patricia Gleeson (24) 31 Pts
2nd Ann O'Connor (13) 28 Pts
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 27 Pts
4th Louise Griffin (18) 27 Pts

9 Hole Competition
1st Norma Mullane (28) 14pts

Ladies’ Competition 2nd March 2024, Cashen Course

1st Ann Kennelly (17), Nora Quaid (14), Elva Clancy (31) & Mary O'Grady (26) 57pts
2nd Teresa Cronin (19), Marie Kennelly (27), Mary O'Donoghue (11) & Irene O'Connor (26) 56pts
3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (10), Josette O'Donnell (19), Geraldine Gallagher (29) & Anne Hill (19) 55pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 12th March Ladies Competition Cashen Course.

Senior Men Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition 29th February, 2024 Old Course
14 Hole Competition

1st Haulie Costello (13) 32+2 34pts
2nd Patrick Byrnes (33) 34-2 32pts B5-13
3rd Danny Larkin (16) 30+2 32pts B5-12
Gross Sean Corcoran 25pts
4th John McEnery (23) 27+4 31pts
5th Michael P Donegan (19) 28+2 30pts B5-10 B3-7
6th John Shier (23) 30 30pts B5-10 B3-6
7th Pius Collins (36) 26+4 30pts B5-9
8th Jody Fitzmaurice (20) 28+2 30pts B5-6
9th John J Nash (28) 32-4 28pts B5-13
10th Rory Flannery (23) 33-5 28pts B5-11 B1-4
V Michael Tangney (19) 31-3 28pts B5-11 B1-3
S.V. Paudie Kindlan (31) 31-3 28pts B5-12
S.S.V. Miley Costello (20) 34-7 27pts B5-14

Fixtures: Thursday 7th March, Senior Mens Competition, Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 1st March, 2024 Cashen Course
14 Hole Competition
1st Josephine Aherne (17) 16pts(Bk3-10)
2nd Patricia Barrett (33) 16pts(Bk3-8)

Fixtures: Friday 8th March, Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

Kenmare

Our greens were incredible this week. Touch putting in March – brilliant.
Paul Walsh had a storming back 9 to win the men’s V-Par, and Eva Rowe is the winner of a really close ladies competition.

Mens V-Par - 15 Hole (03/03/2024)
1st - Paul Walsh (14) +5
2nd - Charlie Vaughan (10) +4 OCB
3rd - Tim Twomey (14) +4
Best Gross John Duggan (3) -1

Ladies 15 Hole Stableford March 2nd/3rd.
1st: Eva Rowe (43) 32pts ocb
2nd: Clara Brosnan (12) 32pts
3rd: Christina O'Siochru (15) 30 pts.

Autumn Gold Thursday 29th winner John Joe Mahony 18pts.

