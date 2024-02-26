Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee
Men’s Results :
Club-sponsored 14 holes Singles Stableford
1 Michael Galvin 29 pts (16) Overall Winner
2 Barry Moynihan 27 pts (05)
Ladies Results
Wednesday 21st Feb Re entry
1st Elizabeth Lynch 19pts (20) Countback
2nd Eleanor Dowd 19pts (15)
3rd Paula O Sullivan 18pts (12)
39 Cards Processed
Saturday 24thh & Sunday 25th Garvey’s Supervalue Spring League Rd 3
1st: Mary O Donnell 32pts (22)
2nd: Angela Deenihan 31pts (21)
Senior Men’s Results
Result of 9 hole competition played on Wednesday February 21st.
1st Joe Stack (19) 20 pts last hole
2nd Conor Stack (16) 20 pts last 3 holes
3rd Mike Halloran (12) 20 pts last 6 holes
4th Martin Varley (24) 19 pts last 6 holes
5th Jack O Driscoll (15) 19 pts last 6 holes
Senior Ladies
Results of the 9 Hole Competition (Back 9) on Monday Feb 19, 2024
First: Anne Moran (14) 24 Points
Second: Paula Mangan (22) 19 Points (Countback)
Third: Monica O'Neill (13) 19 Points
Ballybunion
Mens Competition Results
Spring League, 14 Hole Singles Stableford, Wk. 5 Old Course 25.02.24
1st P J Barry (12) 30
2nd Christy Moylan (13) 29 (B9 12)
3rd Frank Geary (19) 29 (B9 11)
Fixtures:
Friday 2nd February Junior Boys & Girls - Singles 14 Hole Stableford
Sunday 3rd March Mens - 14 Holes Singles Stableford - Green Keepers Revenge
Ladies Competitions
Ladies’ Tuesday 14 Holes Voucher 20th February, 2024 Old Course
1st Maria Shanahan (29) 29pts
2nd Maeve Barrett (17) 28pts [B9-12]
Ladies’ Fourball Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant
24th February, 2024 Old Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (15) & Marie Kennelly (26) 32pts
2nd Lorraine Canty (14) & Jodie O’Keeffe (31) 31pts(B7:16pts)
3rd Eileen Barrett (30) & Maria Shanahan (26) 31pts(B7:14pts)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 27th February Ladies - Voucher Singles - Old Course
Saturday 2nd March Ladies - Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy New Homes
Senior Men Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 27th February Senior Competition
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 1st March Mna Sinsir Singles Cashen course
Dooks
Mens Club - Club 4 Man Team 24th & 25th February 2024
WINNERS Seamus Curran (4) / Joe Kennedy (3) / Robert Kennedy (9) / Jason Foley (15) 73 pts
2nd Paudie McCarthy (11) / Paul O’Sullivan (19) / Brendan McKeefry (14) / Pa O’Shea (20) 64 pts
Next Weekend 2nd & 3rd March 2024
Club Singles – Stableford - White Markers - Holes TBA
Ladies Club – Scotch Foursomes Stableford Sweep
Sunday 25th February 2024, Red Tees, Dooks
1st Tracy Eakin & Anna Galvin (8)28 pts
2nd Rosie Lane & Betty Griffin (19) 21pts
Kenmare
Men’s Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (25/02/2024)
Winner - Dave Burke (10) - 34 pts
Autumn Gold Winner, Thursday 22nd Feb
Paul Brown 21pts.
Thank you to Mark O’Donovan for organising a superb Men’s Club away trip on Saturday.