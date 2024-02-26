Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee

Men’s Results :

Club-sponsored 14 holes Singles Stableford

1 Michael Galvin 29 pts (16) Overall Winner

2 Barry Moynihan 27 pts (05)

Ladies Results

Wednesday 21st Feb Re entry

1st Elizabeth Lynch 19pts (20) Countback

2nd Eleanor Dowd 19pts (15)

3rd Paula O Sullivan 18pts (12)

39 Cards Processed

Saturday 24thh & Sunday 25th Garvey’s Supervalue Spring League Rd 3

1st: Mary O Donnell 32pts (22)

2nd: Angela Deenihan 31pts (21)

Senior Men’s Results

Result of 9 hole competition played on Wednesday February 21st.

1st Joe Stack (19) 20 pts last hole

2nd Conor Stack (16) 20 pts last 3 holes

3rd Mike Halloran (12) 20 pts last 6 holes

4th Martin Varley (24) 19 pts last 6 holes

5th Jack O Driscoll (15) 19 pts last 6 holes

Senior Ladies

Results of the 9 Hole Competition (Back 9) on Monday Feb 19, 2024

First: Anne Moran (14) 24 Points

Second: Paula Mangan (22) 19 Points (Countback)

Third: Monica O'Neill (13) 19 Points

Ballybunion

Mens Competition Results

Spring League, 14 Hole Singles Stableford, Wk. 5 Old Course 25.02.24

1st P J Barry (12) 30

2nd Christy Moylan (13) 29 (B9 12)

3rd Frank Geary (19) 29 (B9 11)

Fixtures:

Friday 2nd February Junior Boys & Girls - Singles 14 Hole Stableford

Sunday 3rd March Mens - 14 Holes Singles Stableford - Green Keepers Revenge

Ladies Competitions

Ladies’ Tuesday 14 Holes Voucher 20th February, 2024 Old Course

1st Maria Shanahan (29) 29pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (17) 28pts [B9-12]

Ladies’ Fourball Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant

24th February, 2024 Old Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux (15) & Marie Kennelly (26) 32pts

2nd Lorraine Canty (14) & Jodie O’Keeffe (31) 31pts(B7:16pts)

3rd Eileen Barrett (30) & Maria Shanahan (26) 31pts(B7:14pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 27th February Ladies - Voucher Singles - Old Course

Saturday 2nd March Ladies - Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy New Homes

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 27th February Senior Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 1st March Mna Sinsir Singles Cashen course

Dooks

Mens Club - Club 4 Man Team 24th & 25th February 2024

WINNERS Seamus Curran (4) / Joe Kennedy (3) / Robert Kennedy (9) / Jason Foley (15) 73 pts

2nd Paudie McCarthy (11) / Paul O’Sullivan (19) / Brendan McKeefry (14) / Pa O’Shea (20) 64 pts

Next Weekend 2nd & 3rd March 2024

Club Singles – Stableford - White Markers - Holes TBA

Ladies Club – Scotch Foursomes Stableford Sweep

Sunday 25th February 2024, Red Tees, Dooks

1st Tracy Eakin & Anna Galvin (8)28 pts

2nd Rosie Lane & Betty Griffin (19) 21pts

Kenmare

Men’s Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (25/02/2024)

Winner - Dave Burke (10) - 34 pts

Autumn Gold Winner, Thursday 22nd Feb

Paul Brown 21pts.

Thank you to Mark O’Donovan for organising a superb Men’s Club away trip on Saturday.