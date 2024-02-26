Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Feb 26, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Tralee

Men’s Results :

Club-sponsored 14 holes Singles Stableford

Advertisement

1 Michael Galvin 29 pts (16) Overall Winner
2 Barry Moynihan 27 pts (05)

Ladies Results

Wednesday 21st Feb Re entry

Advertisement

1st Elizabeth Lynch 19pts (20) Countback
2nd Eleanor Dowd 19pts (15)
3rd Paula O Sullivan 18pts (12)
39 Cards Processed

Saturday 24thh & Sunday 25th Garvey’s Supervalue Spring League Rd 3

1st: Mary O Donnell 32pts (22)

Advertisement

2nd: Angela Deenihan 31pts (21)

Senior Men’s Results

Result of 9 hole competition played on Wednesday February 21st.

Advertisement

1st Joe Stack (19) 20 pts last hole

2nd Conor Stack (16) 20 pts last 3 holes

3rd Mike Halloran (12) 20 pts last 6 holes

Advertisement

4th Martin Varley (24) 19 pts last 6 holes

5th Jack O Driscoll (15) 19 pts last 6 holes

Senior Ladies

Results of the 9 Hole Competition (Back 9) on Monday Feb 19, 2024

First: Anne Moran (14) 24 Points
Second: Paula Mangan (22) 19 Points (Countback)
Third: Monica O'Neill (13) 19 Points

Ballybunion

Mens Competition Results

Spring League, 14 Hole Singles Stableford, Wk. 5 Old Course 25.02.24

1st P J Barry (12) 30
2nd Christy Moylan (13) 29 (B9 12)
3rd Frank Geary (19) 29 (B9 11)

Fixtures:

Friday 2nd February Junior Boys & Girls - Singles 14 Hole Stableford
Sunday 3rd March Mens - 14 Holes Singles Stableford - Green Keepers Revenge

Ladies Competitions
Ladies’ Tuesday 14 Holes Voucher 20th February, 2024 Old Course
1st Maria Shanahan (29) 29pts
2nd Maeve Barrett (17) 28pts [B9-12]
Ladies’ Fourball Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant
24th February, 2024 Old Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (15) & Marie Kennelly (26) 32pts

2nd Lorraine Canty (14) & Jodie O’Keeffe (31) 31pts(B7:16pts)

3rd Eileen Barrett (30) & Maria Shanahan (26) 31pts(B7:14pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 27th February Ladies - Voucher Singles - Old Course
Saturday 2nd March Ladies - Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy New Homes

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:
Thursday 27th February Senior Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 1st March Mna Sinsir Singles Cashen course

Dooks

Mens Club - Club 4 Man Team 24th & 25th February 2024

WINNERS Seamus Curran (4) / Joe Kennedy (3) / Robert Kennedy (9) / Jason Foley (15) 73 pts
2nd Paudie McCarthy (11) / Paul O’Sullivan (19) / Brendan McKeefry (14) / Pa O’Shea (20) 64 pts

Next Weekend 2nd & 3rd March 2024
Club Singles – Stableford - White Markers - Holes TBA

Ladies Club – Scotch Foursomes Stableford Sweep
Sunday 25th February 2024, Red Tees, Dooks

1st Tracy Eakin & Anna Galvin (8)28 pts
2nd Rosie Lane & Betty Griffin (19) 21pts

Kenmare

Men’s Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (25/02/2024)
Winner - Dave Burke (10) - 34 pts

Autumn Gold Winner, Thursday 22nd Feb
Paul Brown 21pts.

Thank you to Mark O’Donovan for organising a superb Men’s Club away trip on Saturday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Busy Day In Kerry Schools Football
Advertisement
Plenty Of Lessons Learned In Limerick Defeat
Constitution Hill a major doubt for Cheltenham
Advertisement

Recommended

Tipperary man appears in court charged with murder of Paddy O’Mahony
Busy Day In Kerry Schools Football
Plenty Of Lessons Learned In Limerick Defeat
Saint John of God and HSE reach funding agreement over services affecting over 300 people in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus