Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Glorious sunshine on Sunday, and with the greens receptive and good, big scores followed.

Outstanding scoring by Con and Sean to take the men’s foursomes by two clear shots. Clara & Delia beat the course by 5 shots to win the ladies foursomes by one.

Next week: Men’s Club away trip (Saturday) and Singles Stableford Fri-Sun.

Mens Scotch Foursomes - 15 Hole (18/02/2024)

1st - Con O'Leary/Sean Finn (26) - 43

2nd - David O'Dwyer Jnr/Eoin McSwiney (15) - 41

3rd - John Barry/Thomas O'Sullivan (13) - 40 OCB

Best Gross: Dan Lucey/Charlie Vaughan (11) – 29

Ladies: Results of 12 Hole Scotch Foursomes February 18th

1st: Clara Brosnan/Delia Long (15) 29pts

2nd: Colette Bradshaw/Phil Coffey (22) 28pts

Dooks

CLUB SINGLES 17TH & 18TH FEBRUARY 2024

WINNER Ronan Burke (20) 32 Pts C/B

Joint 2nd Ray Riordan (7) 32 Pts C/B

Joint 2nd Aidan O’Shea (10) 32 Pts C/B

NEXT WEEKEND 24TH & 25TH FEBRUARY 2024

Club 4 Man team - Two scores to count – Stableford - White Markers

Ladies Club Results

18th February 2024 – 14 Hole Team of 4 Stableford Sweep

1st Joan Kirby (21), Gretta Butler (20), Cathy McKeefry (26) & Phil-Anne Foley (35) 67 pts

2nd Anne Griffin (19), Betty Griffin (22), Catherine Spain (20) & Sheelagh Yeates (34) 67 pts

3rd Mary Curran (25), Catherine Doyle (14), Dolores Johnston (22) & Eileenogie OSullivan (7) 63 pts

4th February 2024 – 4ball Betterball

1st Bernice Henken (15) & Sinead Greene (17) 29 pts

2nd Delia Foley (19) & Catherine Woods (38) 29 pts

3rd Margaret Lucey (29) & Ann Walker (33) 28 pts

CLUB SINGLES 17TH & 18TH FEBRUARY 2024

Over 65’s Tom Pickersgill(26) 32 Pts

Gross Damien O’Sullivan(3) 25pts C/B

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 12th February-Sunday 18th February

Mens Competition Results

14 Holes 2 Person Scotch Foursome Stableford – Week 4 Spring League Old Course 18.02.24

1st John Kennelly & Brian Mulvihill 36

2nd Gary Kavanagh & Donnacha Kendlin 34

3rd Michael Jones & Sean C O'Sullivan 34

Fixtures:

Sunday 25th February Spring League, 14 Hole Singles Stableford, Week 5

Ladies Competitions

Tuesday Voucher Ladies Fourball 13th February, 2024 OLD Course

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) & Anne Marie Healy (18) 34pts

2nd Teresa Cronin (18) & Mary Horgan (18) 31pts

Ladies’ Waltz Saturday 17th February Old Course

1st Eileen Barrett (30), Maeve Barrett (15), Marie Kennelly (26) & Siobhan Walsh (19) 64pts

2nd Bernie Daly (30), Mary Horgan (18), Ann O'Riordan (26) & Geraldine Gallagher (27) 60pts [B9 -21pts]

Fixtures:

Tuesday 20th February Ladies - 14 Holes Voucher Singles - Old Course

Saturday 24th February Ladies - 4 Ball Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Competition 15th February

1st Haulie Costello 32+2 34pts B5-13

2nd Patrick Bynes 34-2 32pts B5-12

3RD Danny Larkin 30+2 32pts B5-12

Gross Sean Cocoran 25pts

4TH John McEnery 27+4 31pts

5th Michael P Donegan 28+2 30 pts B5-10 B37

6th John Shier 30pts B5-10 B3-6

7th Puis Collins 26+4 B5-9

8th Jody Fitzmaurice 28+2 30pts B5-6

9th John J Nash 32-4 28pts B5-13

10th Rory Flannery 33-5 28pts B5-11 B1-4

V Michael Tangney 31-3 28pts B5-11 B1-3

SV Paudie Kindlan 31-3 28pts B5-12

SSV Miley Costello 34-7 27pts B5-14

Fixtures:

Thursday 22nd February Senior Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION 16th Feb 2024 OLD COURSE

1st Anne Marie Healy (10) 21pts

2nd Susan Gillmore Kettler (6) 20 pts

3rd Patricia Barrett (16) 19 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 23rd February Mna Sinsir Singles Competition 9 holes- Old Course