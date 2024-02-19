Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Glorious sunshine on Sunday, and with the greens receptive and good, big scores followed.
Outstanding scoring by Con and Sean to take the men’s foursomes by two clear shots. Clara & Delia beat the course by 5 shots to win the ladies foursomes by one.
Next week: Men’s Club away trip (Saturday) and Singles Stableford Fri-Sun.
Mens Scotch Foursomes - 15 Hole (18/02/2024)
1st - Con O'Leary/Sean Finn (26) - 43
2nd - David O'Dwyer Jnr/Eoin McSwiney (15) - 41
3rd - John Barry/Thomas O'Sullivan (13) - 40 OCB
Best Gross: Dan Lucey/Charlie Vaughan (11) – 29
Ladies: Results of 12 Hole Scotch Foursomes February 18th
1st: Clara Brosnan/Delia Long (15) 29pts
2nd: Colette Bradshaw/Phil Coffey (22) 28pts
Dooks
CLUB SINGLES 17TH & 18TH FEBRUARY 2024
WINNER Ronan Burke (20) 32 Pts C/B
Joint 2nd Ray Riordan (7) 32 Pts C/B
Joint 2nd Aidan O’Shea (10) 32 Pts C/B
NEXT WEEKEND 24TH & 25TH FEBRUARY 2024
Club 4 Man team - Two scores to count – Stableford - White Markers
Ladies Club Results
18th February 2024 – 14 Hole Team of 4 Stableford Sweep
1st Joan Kirby (21), Gretta Butler (20), Cathy McKeefry (26) & Phil-Anne Foley (35) 67 pts
2nd Anne Griffin (19), Betty Griffin (22), Catherine Spain (20) & Sheelagh Yeates (34) 67 pts
3rd Mary Curran (25), Catherine Doyle (14), Dolores Johnston (22) & Eileenogie OSullivan (7) 63 pts
4th February 2024 – 4ball Betterball
1st Bernice Henken (15) & Sinead Greene (17) 29 pts
2nd Delia Foley (19) & Catherine Woods (38) 29 pts
3rd Margaret Lucey (29) & Ann Walker (33) 28 pts
CLUB SINGLES 17TH & 18TH FEBRUARY 2024
Over 65’s Tom Pickersgill(26) 32 Pts
Gross Damien O’Sullivan(3) 25pts C/B
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 12th February-Sunday 18th February
Mens Competition Results
14 Holes 2 Person Scotch Foursome Stableford – Week 4 Spring League Old Course 18.02.24
1st John Kennelly & Brian Mulvihill 36
2nd Gary Kavanagh & Donnacha Kendlin 34
3rd Michael Jones & Sean C O'Sullivan 34
Fixtures:
Sunday 25th February Spring League, 14 Hole Singles Stableford, Week 5
Ladies Competitions
Tuesday Voucher Ladies Fourball 13th February, 2024 OLD Course
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) & Anne Marie Healy (18) 34pts
2nd Teresa Cronin (18) & Mary Horgan (18) 31pts
Ladies’ Waltz Saturday 17th February Old Course
1st Eileen Barrett (30), Maeve Barrett (15), Marie Kennelly (26) & Siobhan Walsh (19) 64pts
2nd Bernie Daly (30), Mary Horgan (18), Ann O'Riordan (26) & Geraldine Gallagher (27) 60pts [B9 -21pts]
Fixtures:
Tuesday 20th February Ladies - 14 Holes Voucher Singles - Old Course
Saturday 24th February Ladies - 4 Ball Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Competition 15th February
1st Haulie Costello 32+2 34pts B5-13
2nd Patrick Bynes 34-2 32pts B5-12
3RD Danny Larkin 30+2 32pts B5-12
Gross Sean Cocoran 25pts
4TH John McEnery 27+4 31pts
5th Michael P Donegan 28+2 30 pts B5-10 B37
6th John Shier 30pts B5-10 B3-6
7th Puis Collins 26+4 B5-9
8th Jody Fitzmaurice 28+2 30pts B5-6
9th John J Nash 32-4 28pts B5-13
10th Rory Flannery 33-5 28pts B5-11 B1-4
V Michael Tangney 31-3 28pts B5-11 B1-3
SV Paudie Kindlan 31-3 28pts B5-12
SSV Miley Costello 34-7 27pts B5-14
Fixtures:
Thursday 22nd February Senior Competition
Senior Ladies Competitions:
MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION 16th Feb 2024 OLD COURSE
1st Anne Marie Healy (10) 21pts
2nd Susan Gillmore Kettler (6) 20 pts
3rd Patricia Barrett (16) 19 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 23rd February Mna Sinsir Singles Competition 9 holes- Old Course