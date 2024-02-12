Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results

Feb 12, 2024 15:38 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Kenmare

A very tight men’s comp with Bertie Jnr continuing recent brilliant form. Phill Coffey produced her best golf for a convincing win in the ladies comp this week. Philip Duggan also had a good day, with a 3 under par gross score in the men’s comp.

Mens: Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (11/02/2024)
1st - Bertie McSwiney (17) - 38
2nd - Gerald O'Dwyer (11) - 37
3rd - Jerry O'Sullivan (14) - 37 OCB
Best Gross
Philip Duggan (2) – 33 (3under par gross)

Ladies: Valentine Special
Including double points on the 14th hole.
1st: Phil Coffey 36pts
2nd: Kathy Kelleher 28pts.
3rd: Noelle Browne 25pts. ocb.

Autumn Gold Thursday 8th Feb winner Dave O’Dwyer 22pts.

Dooks

Mens Club
13 hole sweep 10th & 11th of Feb
Winner Dermot O’Sullivan (19) 31 pts
2nd Aidan O’Shea (10) 39Pts
3rd Thomas Pickersgill (26) 28 Pts c/b
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (3) 27 Pts
Over 65’s Christy O’Mahony 28 Pts

Ballybunion

Monday 6th February-Sunday 12th February

Mens Competition Results

4 Holes 2 Person Scramble – Week 3 Spring League Old Course
11.02.24 1st Frank Geary & Christy Moylan (8) 46 NeƩ 2nd John Kennelly & Brian Mulvihill (8) 48 NeƩ (B5 15) 3rd Kieran Brosnan NY & Danny Larkin 48 NeƩ (B5 16.5)

Fixtures:

Sunday 18th February Spring League, 14 Hole Scotch Foursome Stableford, Old Course, Week 4

Ladies Competitions
Ladies’ Scramble Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant
10th February, 2024 OLD Course
1st Carol Anne Coolican (30.3), Noirin Hitchen (6.6),
Mary Horgan (18.8), Marie Kennelly (27.2) Pts 44.7

2nd Teresa Cronin (18.5), Patricia Gleeson (22.5),
Ann Laverty (32.1), Angela Leahy (16.7 Pts 44.9

Fixtures:

Saturday 17th February Ladies - Waltz Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Competition 8th February.
1st. Pat Toomey (25) 27+3 30pts.
2nd. Fin Broderick (19) 30-2 28pts.
3rd. Frank Dore (12) 30-3 27pts.
Gross. Des O’Donnell 21pts.
4th. Paudie Kindlan (31) 27-1 26pts. B5-12.
5th. Seamus Hanley (16) 25+1 26pts. B5-11.
6th. Tom Collery (12) 24+2 26pts. B5-10.
7th. Dan Sheehan (16) 25+1 26pts. B5-9.
8th. Pat Costello (22) 27-2 25pts. B5-10.
9th. Ken Sexton (19) 26-1 25pts. B5-7.
10th. Patrick Shanahan (22) 25-1 24pts. B5-11.
V. Michael(ballyb) Sughrue (20) 29-6 23pts. B5-11.
S.V. Noel Morkan (27) 26-4 22pts. B5-16.
S.S.V. Miley Costello (20) 25-3 22pts. B5-12.

Fixtures:

Thursday 15th February Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:
MNÁ SINSIR 9th February 9 Hole Singles Old Course

1st Marianne Relihan (23) 22pts
2nd Martha Woulfe (21) 20pts
3rd Patsy Lydon (25) 16pts

Fixtures:
Friday 16th February Mna Sinsir Singles 9 holes- Old Course

Tralee

Castle Bar Spring League Week 1 Qualifier,

1 Denis Kelly 34 pts (08) Overall Winner
2 Gene O'Donnell 33 pts (09) Overall Runner-Up
3 Teddy Reynolds 32 pts (16)

Men’s Fixtures:
Saturday and Sunday 17th and 18th February - Week 2 Qualifier Castle Bar Spring League.
Club-sponsored singles 14 holes will run concurrently.

Ladies

Saturday 10th & Sunday 11 Garvey’s Supervalue Spring League Rd 1

1st: Carly Horan 30pts (24) countback

2nd: Mary Savage 30 pts (10) countback

3rd Gerardine Sheehy 30 pts (35) countback

Ladies Fixtures:

Wednesday 14th Ladies 3-person reverse waltz

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18 Garvey’s Supervalue Spring League Rd 2

Ladies 3 person scramble - Club Sponsored Wednesday 7th February

1st: Sheila McCarthy ,Philomena Stack, Anita J Lynch 29 countback

2nd: Catherine McCarthy, Goretti O’Connor’, Joan Costello 29 countback

Senior Mens Results

Result of 9 hole competition played on February 7th.

1st Seanie Reidy (14) 21 pts last 6 holes

2nd Kevin Rolls (13) 21pts last 6 holes

3rd Conor Kavanagh (10) 21pts

4th Ger Power (10) 20 pts (22-2) last 6 holes

5th Michael J 0'Neill 20 pts

