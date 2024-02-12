Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
A very tight men’s comp with Bertie Jnr continuing recent brilliant form. Phill Coffey produced her best golf for a convincing win in the ladies comp this week. Philip Duggan also had a good day, with a 3 under par gross score in the men’s comp.
Mens: Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (11/02/2024)
1st - Bertie McSwiney (17) - 38
2nd - Gerald O'Dwyer (11) - 37
3rd - Jerry O'Sullivan (14) - 37 OCB
Best Gross
Philip Duggan (2) – 33 (3under par gross)
Ladies: Valentine Special
Including double points on the 14th hole.
1st: Phil Coffey 36pts
2nd: Kathy Kelleher 28pts.
3rd: Noelle Browne 25pts. ocb.
Autumn Gold Thursday 8th Feb winner Dave O’Dwyer 22pts.
Dooks
Mens Club
13 hole sweep 10th & 11th of Feb
Winner Dermot O’Sullivan (19) 31 pts
2nd Aidan O’Shea (10) 39Pts
3rd Thomas Pickersgill (26) 28 Pts c/b
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (3) 27 Pts
Over 65’s Christy O’Mahony 28 Pts
Ballybunion
Monday 6th February-Sunday 12th February
Mens Competition Results
4 Holes 2 Person Scramble – Week 3 Spring League Old Course
11.02.24 1st Frank Geary & Christy Moylan (8) 46 NeƩ 2nd John Kennelly & Brian Mulvihill (8) 48 NeƩ (B5 15) 3rd Kieran Brosnan NY & Danny Larkin 48 NeƩ (B5 16.5)
Fixtures:
Sunday 18th February Spring League, 14 Hole Scotch Foursome Stableford, Old Course, Week 4
Ladies Competitions
Ladies’ Scramble Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant
10th February, 2024 OLD Course
1st Carol Anne Coolican (30.3), Noirin Hitchen (6.6),
Mary Horgan (18.8), Marie Kennelly (27.2) Pts 44.7
2nd Teresa Cronin (18.5), Patricia Gleeson (22.5),
Ann Laverty (32.1), Angela Leahy (16.7 Pts 44.9
Fixtures:
Saturday 17th February Ladies - Waltz Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Competition 8th February.
1st. Pat Toomey (25) 27+3 30pts.
2nd. Fin Broderick (19) 30-2 28pts.
3rd. Frank Dore (12) 30-3 27pts.
Gross. Des O’Donnell 21pts.
4th. Paudie Kindlan (31) 27-1 26pts. B5-12.
5th. Seamus Hanley (16) 25+1 26pts. B5-11.
6th. Tom Collery (12) 24+2 26pts. B5-10.
7th. Dan Sheehan (16) 25+1 26pts. B5-9.
8th. Pat Costello (22) 27-2 25pts. B5-10.
9th. Ken Sexton (19) 26-1 25pts. B5-7.
10th. Patrick Shanahan (22) 25-1 24pts. B5-11.
V. Michael(ballyb) Sughrue (20) 29-6 23pts. B5-11.
S.V. Noel Morkan (27) 26-4 22pts. B5-16.
S.S.V. Miley Costello (20) 25-3 22pts. B5-12.
Fixtures:
Thursday 15th February Senior Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
MNÁ SINSIR 9th February 9 Hole Singles Old Course
1st Marianne Relihan (23) 22pts
2nd Martha Woulfe (21) 20pts
3rd Patsy Lydon (25) 16pts
Fixtures:
Friday 16th February Mna Sinsir Singles 9 holes- Old Course
Tralee
Castle Bar Spring League Week 1 Qualifier,
1 Denis Kelly 34 pts (08) Overall Winner
2 Gene O'Donnell 33 pts (09) Overall Runner-Up
3 Teddy Reynolds 32 pts (16)
Men’s Fixtures:
Saturday and Sunday 17th and 18th February - Week 2 Qualifier Castle Bar Spring League.
Club-sponsored singles 14 holes will run concurrently.
Ladies
Saturday 10th & Sunday 11 Garvey’s Supervalue Spring League Rd 1
1st: Carly Horan 30pts (24) countback
2nd: Mary Savage 30 pts (10) countback
3rd Gerardine Sheehy 30 pts (35) countback
Ladies Fixtures:
Wednesday 14th Ladies 3-person reverse waltz
Saturday 17th & Sunday 18 Garvey’s Supervalue Spring League Rd 2
Ladies 3 person scramble - Club Sponsored Wednesday 7th February
1st: Sheila McCarthy ,Philomena Stack, Anita J Lynch 29 countback
2nd: Catherine McCarthy, Goretti O’Connor’, Joan Costello 29 countback
Senior Mens Results
Result of 9 hole competition played on February 7th.
1st Seanie Reidy (14) 21 pts last 6 holes
2nd Kevin Rolls (13) 21pts last 6 holes
3rd Conor Kavanagh (10) 21pts
4th Ger Power (10) 20 pts (22-2) last 6 holes
5th Michael J 0'Neill 20 pts