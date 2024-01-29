Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Brilliant to be golfing in windy but beautiful conditions. Congrats to Dan and Ger who had a great back 9 to take the men’s comp, and Delia Long who beat the course in the ladies V-par competition.
Mens Scotch Foursomes - 15 Hole (28/01/2024)
1st - Dan Lucey & Gerald O'Dwyer (10) - 37
2nd - Bertie McSwiney & Chris Dale (11) - 37 OCB
3rd - Bruce Mulcahy & Michael O'Sullivan Jnr. (11) – 35
Ladies V-Par Comp
1st: Delia Long +1
2nd Suzanne Doran. -1
Next weekend – Bank Holiday competition, with a prizegiving and fun quiz evening on Friday 2nd from 7.30pm till late.
Ballybunion
Mens Competition Results
Mens - 14 Holes Fourball Stableford - Spring League Week 1- Cashen- 28th January 2024
1st Christy Moylan (11) & Frank Geary (17) 33 (b9 24)
2nd Gerard Rowan (16) & Tommy Toomey (21) 33 (b9 22)
3rd Kevin W Barry (7) & Sean J Healy (20) 33 (b9 21)
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th February Spring League, 14 Hole Singles Stableford, Week 2
Ladies Competitions
Saturday 27th January Ladies 14 holes Stableford Cashen Course
1st Anne Marie Healy (21) 30 pts
2nd Deirdre Sheehan (22) 28 pts (Bk 9 18)
3rd Lorraine Canty (16) 28 pts (Bk 9 17)
Fixtures:
Saturday 3rd February Ladies - Team of 4 Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel
Senior Men Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 1st February Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Friday 26th January MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION Cahen Course
1st Martha Woulfe (44) 19pts
2nd Louise Griffin (18) 16pts (Bk 4 9pts)
3rd Josette O'Donnell (21) 16 pts (Bk 4 8 pts)
Fixtures:
Friday 2nd February Ladies - Team of 4 Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel
The Tralee Golf Club 2024 Captains' Drive-In at Barrow took place over the weekend at the course. Members pose for pictures