Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Brilliant to be golfing in windy but beautiful conditions. Congrats to Dan and Ger who had a great back 9 to take the men’s comp, and Delia Long who beat the course in the ladies V-par competition.

Mens Scotch Foursomes - 15 Hole (28/01/2024)

1st - Dan Lucey & Gerald O'Dwyer (10) - 37

2nd - Bertie McSwiney & Chris Dale (11) - 37 OCB

3rd - Bruce Mulcahy & Michael O'Sullivan Jnr. (11) – 35

Ladies V-Par Comp

1st: Delia Long +1

2nd Suzanne Doran. -1

Next weekend – Bank Holiday competition, with a prizegiving and fun quiz evening on Friday 2nd from 7.30pm till late.

Ballybunion

Mens Competition Results

Mens - 14 Holes Fourball Stableford - Spring League Week 1- Cashen- 28th January 2024

1st Christy Moylan (11) & Frank Geary (17) 33 (b9 24)

2nd Gerard Rowan (16) & Tommy Toomey (21) 33 (b9 22)

3rd Kevin W Barry (7) & Sean J Healy (20) 33 (b9 21)

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th February Spring League, 14 Hole Singles Stableford, Week 2

Ladies Competitions

Saturday 27th January Ladies 14 holes Stableford Cashen Course

1st Anne Marie Healy (21) 30 pts

2nd Deirdre Sheehan (22) 28 pts (Bk 9 18)

3rd Lorraine Canty (16) 28 pts (Bk 9 17)

Fixtures:

Saturday 3rd February Ladies - Team of 4 Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 1st February Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Friday 26th January MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION Cahen Course

1st Martha Woulfe (44) 19pts

2nd Louise Griffin (18) 16pts (Bk 4 9pts)

3rd Josette O'Donnell (21) 16 pts (Bk 4 8 pts)

Fixtures:

Friday 2nd February Ladies - Team of 4 Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel

The Tralee Golf Club 2024 Captains' Drive-In at Barrow took place over the weekend at the course. Members pose for pictures