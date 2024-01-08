Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results

Jan 8, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 1st January-Sunday 7th January

Mens Competition Results

Fixtures:

Saturday 13th January Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course
Sunday 14th January Mens - 14 Holes Singles Stableford - 3 Club Competition

Ladies Competitions
Womens’ Little Christmas Scramble Sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors 6th January 2024 Cashen Course
1st Janice O Connell (10)
Patricia Gleeson (26)
Caroline Horgan (36) 46.8
2nd Joan Scanlon (10)
Catherine Morrissey (24)
Carol Lenihan (36) 47
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (19)
Margaret Scannell (31)
LC Carol Anne Coolican (36) 47.4

Fixtures:

Tuesday 9th January Ladies - Voucher Singles - Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:
18th January 24 Seniors Competition & A.G.M.& Dinner.

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:
Friday 12th January Mna Sinsir Scramble Cashen Course

