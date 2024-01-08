Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 1st January-Sunday 7th January
Mens Competition Results
Fixtures:
Saturday 13th January Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course
Sunday 14th January Mens - 14 Holes Singles Stableford - 3 Club Competition
Ladies Competitions
Womens’ Little Christmas Scramble Sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors 6th January 2024 Cashen Course
1st Janice O Connell (10)
Patricia Gleeson (26)
Caroline Horgan (36) 46.8
2nd Joan Scanlon (10)
Catherine Morrissey (24)
Carol Lenihan (36) 47
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (19)
Margaret Scannell (31)
LC Carol Anne Coolican (36) 47.4
Fixtures:
Tuesday 9th January Ladies - Voucher Singles - Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions:
Fixtures:
18th January 24 Seniors Competition & A.G.M.& Dinner.
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 12th January Mna Sinsir Scramble Cashen Course