Kerry Golf News & Results

Nov 27, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ross

On November 26th we held a 12 hole single stableford competition.
The winners were:-

1st ........Mike J O'Sullivan 28 pts
2nd ..... Virginijus Jonikaitis 26 pts
3rd.... .. Tony Fagan 25 pts .
4th........ Mike Gorman 25pts..

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
20th – 26th November 2023

Men’s Competitions:

John Galvin Men’s Christmas Hampers - Old Course (18 holes) Sunday November 26th 2023

1st Kevin Enright (15) 41 pts
2nd Con Mulvihill (21) 39 pts (B9 19)
3rd David Toomey (26) 39 pts (B9 18)

Best Gross Peter Sheehan 36 pts

Cat 1 1st Edward Stack (1) 32 pts
Cat 2 1st Con Whelan (12) 38 pts
2nd Patrick John O’Sullivan (11) 36 pts (B9 18)
Cat 3 1st T J Galvin (14) 38 pts
2nd Michael Casey (13) 35 pts (B9 19)
Cat 4 1st James Maguire (19) 37 pts
2nd Brendan Slattery (19) 36 pts

John J Galvin Men’s Christmas Hampers - Cashen Course (14 holes) Sunday November 26th 2023

1st Sean C Kennelly (11) 35 pts
2nd Michael Sugrue (21) 32 pts
3rd Miley Costello (19) 30 pts

Best Gross Brian Lenihan 28 pts

Cat 1 1st Gary Scanlon (4) 25 pts
Cat 2 1st Kevin O’Callaghan (9) 26 pts
2nd Frank Dore (11) 25 pts
Cat 3 1st Colm O’Halloran (17) 29 pts
2nd Sean Broderick (15) 28 pts
Cat 4 1st John Maguire (24) 29 pts (B9 20)
2nd Joe J O’Connor (25) 29 pts (B9 18)

Fixtures: Sunday 3rd December Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course
Sunday 3rd December Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Old Course

Ladies Competitions
Ladies’ Christmas Hamper 26th November 2023 Cashen Course
1st Janice O Connell (10)
Marie Reen (27)
Norma Mullane (30)
Caroline Horgan (36) 43.7

2nd Deirdre Dillane (15)
Catherine Moylan (25)
Marie Kennelly (32)
Nuala Lynch (36) 45.2

3rd Josette O Donnell (22)
Deirdre Sheehan (23)
Elva Clancy (36)
Eileen Barrett (36) 45.3

Tuesday Voucher Re-entry 21st November 2023

14 HOLES STABLEFORD N.Q.

1st Bernie Moloney(26) 38 pts

18
2nd Maeve Barrett(18) 32 pts
32
18
3rd Susan Walsh(57) 29 pts (Bk 9 21)
29
18
4th Patricia Gleeson(25) 29 pts (Bk 9 14)
29
18

Fixtures: Tuesday 5th December Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Old course

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Hamper 23rd November.

1st. Tony Hanley, Tom M.O’Connor, John Maguire,Tin Sheehan. 40.
2nd. Jerry Kiely, Michael Tangney, Patrick Shanahan, Oliver Kearns. 42 (1/8
3rd. P.J.Houlihan, Brendan Slattery, Tim Nolan, Noel Lynch. 42 (2/8)
4th. Pat Mulvihill, Leo Allman ,Michael (bally) Sugrue, Brendan Brosnan.43.
5th. Owen O’Shaughnessy, Eddie Moylan, Pat Twomey, Michael Barry . 43 (7/8 Back 33
6th. John Kinsella, Gerry Kearney, Jerry McAuliffe, Finbar Mawe. 43 (78)
7th. John Corridan, Edward Costello, Noel Nash, Colm O’Callaghan 44 (7/8)
8th, Danny Larkin, Michael P. Donegan, Rory Flanner ,Michael Joyce, 45.

Fixtures: Thursday 7th December Seniors Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course

Kenmare

Mens:
November Pairs Week 3
Boland Family Mini Hamper - 15 Hole
1st - Jackie Tuohy (13) – 37pts
2nd - Dan Lucey (10) – 36pts OCB
3rd - David O'Dwyer (16) – 36pts
Best Gross (26/11/2023) Philip Duggan (2) – 31 gross pts

November Pairs Week 4:
Multiplier Stableford - 15 Hole
1st - Paul O'Connor/Robert Hodnett – 79 pts
2nd - Paudie Kelleher/Sean Daly (Killarney) – 73 pts
November Pairs Overall Winner: Paul O'Connor – 194 pts

Ladies:
Results of Captain Mary's first competition 25th/26th November.
Sponsored by Angela Brosnan Haven Pharmacy.
Includes double points for your nominated hole
1st: Colette Bradshaw (11) 38pts.
2nd: Angela Brosnan (6) 36pts ocb.
3rd: Eva Rowe (43) 36pts.

Autumn Gold:
Thursday 23rd November winner Machiel Kunst 21pts.

Tralee

Naughton/Mc Grath Hampers- Sunday 26/11/23 - 14 holes

1. Joe Rogers 33 pts
2. Pat Prendeville 32 pts
3. Michael Lawlor 32 pts
4. Troy O Connell 31 pts.

Wednesday 22nd November 2023

Ladies Qualifying 9 Hole Singles - Club Sponsored:

1st: Sharon Cahill (10) 19 pts Countback

2nd: Noran Shanahan (13) 19 pts

3rd: Siobhan Stack (12) 18 pts Countback

Sunday 26th November:
Ladies 14 Hole Singles - Club Sponsored:

1st: Mary Mullins (31) 34 pts

2nd: Mary Murphy (17) 30 pts

3rd: Eleanor Dowd (23) 29 pts Countback

