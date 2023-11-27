Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On November 26th we held a 12 hole single stableford competition.

The winners were:-

1st ........Mike J O'Sullivan 28 pts

2nd ..... Virginijus Jonikaitis 26 pts

3rd.... .. Tony Fagan 25 pts .

4th........ Mike Gorman 25pts..

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

20th – 26th November 2023

Men’s Competitions:

John Galvin Men’s Christmas Hampers - Old Course (18 holes) Sunday November 26th 2023

1st Kevin Enright (15) 41 pts

2nd Con Mulvihill (21) 39 pts (B9 19)

3rd David Toomey (26) 39 pts (B9 18)

Best Gross Peter Sheehan 36 pts

Cat 1 1st Edward Stack (1) 32 pts

Cat 2 1st Con Whelan (12) 38 pts

2nd Patrick John O’Sullivan (11) 36 pts (B9 18)

Cat 3 1st T J Galvin (14) 38 pts

2nd Michael Casey (13) 35 pts (B9 19)

Cat 4 1st James Maguire (19) 37 pts

2nd Brendan Slattery (19) 36 pts

John J Galvin Men’s Christmas Hampers - Cashen Course (14 holes) Sunday November 26th 2023

1st Sean C Kennelly (11) 35 pts

2nd Michael Sugrue (21) 32 pts

3rd Miley Costello (19) 30 pts

Best Gross Brian Lenihan 28 pts

Cat 1 1st Gary Scanlon (4) 25 pts

Cat 2 1st Kevin O’Callaghan (9) 26 pts

2nd Frank Dore (11) 25 pts

Cat 3 1st Colm O’Halloran (17) 29 pts

2nd Sean Broderick (15) 28 pts

Cat 4 1st John Maguire (24) 29 pts (B9 20)

2nd Joe J O’Connor (25) 29 pts (B9 18)

Fixtures: Sunday 3rd December Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course

Sunday 3rd December Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies’ Christmas Hamper 26th November 2023 Cashen Course

1st Janice O Connell (10)

Marie Reen (27)

Norma Mullane (30)

Caroline Horgan (36) 43.7

2nd Deirdre Dillane (15)

Catherine Moylan (25)

Marie Kennelly (32)

Nuala Lynch (36) 45.2

3rd Josette O Donnell (22)

Deirdre Sheehan (23)

Elva Clancy (36)

Eileen Barrett (36) 45.3

Tuesday Voucher Re-entry 21st November 2023

14 HOLES STABLEFORD N.Q.

1st Bernie Moloney(26) 38 pts

18

2nd Maeve Barrett(18) 32 pts

32

18

3rd Susan Walsh(57) 29 pts (Bk 9 21)

29

18

4th Patricia Gleeson(25) 29 pts (Bk 9 14)

29

18

Fixtures: Tuesday 5th December Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Old course

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Hamper 23rd November.

1st. Tony Hanley, Tom M.O’Connor, John Maguire,Tin Sheehan. 40.

2nd. Jerry Kiely, Michael Tangney, Patrick Shanahan, Oliver Kearns. 42 (1/8

3rd. P.J.Houlihan, Brendan Slattery, Tim Nolan, Noel Lynch. 42 (2/8)

4th. Pat Mulvihill, Leo Allman ,Michael (bally) Sugrue, Brendan Brosnan.43.

5th. Owen O’Shaughnessy, Eddie Moylan, Pat Twomey, Michael Barry . 43 (7/8 Back 33

6th. John Kinsella, Gerry Kearney, Jerry McAuliffe, Finbar Mawe. 43 (78)

7th. John Corridan, Edward Costello, Noel Nash, Colm O’Callaghan 44 (7/8)

8th, Danny Larkin, Michael P. Donegan, Rory Flanner ,Michael Joyce, 45.

Fixtures: Thursday 7th December Seniors Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course

Kenmare

Mens:

November Pairs Week 3

Boland Family Mini Hamper - 15 Hole

1st - Jackie Tuohy (13) – 37pts

2nd - Dan Lucey (10) – 36pts OCB

3rd - David O'Dwyer (16) – 36pts

Best Gross (26/11/2023) Philip Duggan (2) – 31 gross pts

November Pairs Week 4:

Multiplier Stableford - 15 Hole

1st - Paul O'Connor/Robert Hodnett – 79 pts

2nd - Paudie Kelleher/Sean Daly (Killarney) – 73 pts

November Pairs Overall Winner: Paul O'Connor – 194 pts

Ladies:

Results of Captain Mary's first competition 25th/26th November.

Sponsored by Angela Brosnan Haven Pharmacy.

Includes double points for your nominated hole

1st: Colette Bradshaw (11) 38pts.

2nd: Angela Brosnan (6) 36pts ocb.

3rd: Eva Rowe (43) 36pts.

Autumn Gold:

Thursday 23rd November winner Machiel Kunst 21pts.

Tralee

Naughton/Mc Grath Hampers- Sunday 26/11/23 - 14 holes

1. Joe Rogers 33 pts

2. Pat Prendeville 32 pts

3. Michael Lawlor 32 pts

4. Troy O Connell 31 pts.

Wednesday 22nd November 2023

Ladies Qualifying 9 Hole Singles - Club Sponsored:

1st: Sharon Cahill (10) 19 pts Countback

2nd: Noran Shanahan (13) 19 pts

3rd: Siobhan Stack (12) 18 pts Countback

Sunday 26th November:

Ladies 14 Hole Singles - Club Sponsored:

1st: Mary Mullins (31) 34 pts

2nd: Mary Murphy (17) 30 pts

3rd: Eleanor Dowd (23) 29 pts Countback