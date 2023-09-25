Kerry Golf News, Fixtures and Results

Ross:

Captain John Ivory held his Charity Days in the Ross Golf Club on Friday and Saturday last to raise some funds for St Francis special school in Beaufort and also for Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

The Winners were:

1st: Healycornelius Design Team--- Michael O'Keeffe, Barry O'Grady, Mike McCarthy, Kieran O'Connor.... 91

2nd: The Fexco team--- Donal O'Sullivaan, Ivo O'Sullivan, Ger Murphy, Jenny Pigott... 90

3rd: Killarney Golf & Fishing Club team--- Colm O'Shea, Tommy Galvin, Mike Maher, Declan Kelly... 88

4th: Larkfield House team of Eoin Looney, Mark Davies, Gary O'Shea, Ger Flynn... 88

Longest Drive sponsored by O'Sullivan's Outdoor Store:-

Ladies: Mary Gorman.

Gents: Ronan Kelliher.

Nearest the Pin sponsored by Murphy Brownes Restaurant.

Ladies,,, Christina O'Sullivan

Gents... Mark Davies

Tralee:

Senior Ladies

Monday 18th September

1st- Anne Moran-24pts

2nd- Angela Deenihan-19pts(20pts-1dom Hcap)

3rd- Nuala Dawson-18pts

Senior Men's

Wednesday 20th September

Result of 12 hole singles competition:

1st Richard Barry (19) 25 pts(26-1) last 6 holes.

2nd Brian Durran (19) 25 pts

3rd Marin Mitchell (15) 20 pts (24-4)

Ladies Singles Dooks Exchange Club Sponsored:

Wednesday 20th September 2023

1st: Nuala Dawson (21) 34pts

2nd: Mary Murphy (22) 33pts

Sunday 24th September 2023

MC12 Ladies singles kindly sponsored by The Grand Hotel

1st: Sheila McCarthy (26) 31pts Countback

2nd: Gerardine Sheehy (45) 31pts

Best Gross: Kaelin O'Keeffe 24 Gross

3rd: Mary Savage (11) 29pts

Men's Results Sunday 24th September 2023

Dooks Exchange= Sponsor An Riocht Marble and Granite-Provisional result

1. Diarmuid Mc Elligott 41pts

2. Mike Lawlor 37pts

3. Shane O'Connor 36pts

4. Brian O'Sullivan 36pts

5. Donie O Keeffe 36pts

Gross Ger Deegan 33pts

Div 1. Jim O Donovan 34pts

Div 2. Willie Goulding 33pts

Div 3. Colm Sheehy 34pts

Div 4. Jack Murphy 34pts

Ballybunion:

Men's Competitions:

Masters 2023 Old Course Saturday, September 23rd Blue Tees

1st Jonathan Stack (14) 77 nett

2nd Jayson Buckley (5) 81 nett (B9 37.5)

3rd Aidan Buckley (9) 81 nett (B9 39.5)

Fixtures:

Sunday 1st October 2023 Mens Singles Competition- Old Course Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Tuesday 26th September- Ladies 18 holes Singles Stableford- Cashen Course

Sunday 1st October- Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition- Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitons:

Senior Mens Competition- Thursday 21st September 2023- Cashen Course

1st. Michael P.O'Farrell (26) 35-2. 33pts

2nd. Miley Costello (19) 32pts B5-14

3rd. Rory Meighan (17) 29+3 32pts. B5-12. B3-8

Gross: John Kinsella 26pts.

4th. Michael (Ballyb) Sugrue (20) 35-3. 32pts. B5-12. B3-7

5th. John Maguire (24) 33-2. 31pts. B5-12.

6th. Kieran Brosnan (16) B5-11. 31pts

7th. Sean Walsh (20) 32-2. 30pts. B5-12

8th Michael Joyce (27) 28+2. 30pts. B5-8

9th Frank Dore (11) 33-4. 29pts. B5-12

10th Seamus Hanley (15) 31-2, 29pts. B5-11

V. Mike Jones (23) 31-2, 29pts. B5-8

S.V. Michael Tangney (18), 28pts. B5-12.

S.S.V. Jim Keane (26), 31-3, 28pts, B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th September 2023 Senior Mens Competition- Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 29th September 2023 Mná Sinsir competition 9 holes singles= Cashen Course.

Kenmare

Our 2023 Men's Club singles Matchplay Champion is Colm O'Sullivan, who won on Saturday. Thanks to the men's commitee and James O'Donoghue/Thomas O'Sullivan who ran a great competition.

Club singles Matchplay Championship 2023

Winner: Colm O'Sullivan (andy)

Runner-Up: John Duggan

Results of Friday Open Singles plsyoff sponsored by Mulcahys Restaurant.

Winner: John Granville(16) 41 points

2nd: Patrick O'Sullivan(18) 41 points OCB

3rd: Micheal O'Sullivan (12) 39 Points OCB

Thanks to Bruce & Laura for sponsoring, and special thanks to our tournament director Chris Dale for 18 great Fridays of Golf.

Autumn Gold Thursday 23rd Sept- Winner Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclerig). 19pts.

Dooks GolF Club Results- Men's Club Jim Mackneill Tralee Exchange- Sunday 24th September:

Winner: Aiden O'Shea (10) 41pts

2nd: Batty Foley (14) 36pts

3rd Raymond Riordan (7) 35pts C/B

4th Ben O'Dea (7) 35pts C/B

Best Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 33pts C/B

Over 65s Patrick Griffin (19) 31pts

Cat 1 Keith O'Sullivan (9) 35pts

Cat 2 Shane O'Sullivan (13) 34pts

Cat 3 Sean O'Connor (16) 29pts

Cat 4 William Daily (24) 31pts

Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club:

This weekend was an 18 hole Single Stableford competition kindly sponsored by The White Sands Hotel Ballyheigue.

1st Mark Condon (10) 37pts

2nd Jonathan Cahill (12) 36pts

3rd Paddy Healy (11) 36pts

Div 1 Colum Carroll (16) 35pts

Div 2 Tom Nix (20) 33pts

Div 3 John O'Donovan (29) 34pts

Next Sundays competition is the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the GOTY. Tee time is 7.45am to 10.05am. For those not playing in the Master Classic there will be an 18 hole Single Stableford competition from 10.25am.

The top 5 in the Golfer of the Year with 1 round to go is:

1. Healy, Paddy 151

2. O'Connor, John Joe 126

3. Dillane, Pat 101

4. McCarthy, Liam 93

5. Condon, Mark 91

Maine Valley:

Result of Club singles (Golfer of the Year)

1st Brendan O'Shea (17) 41pts

2nd Jamie O'Sullivan (10) 36pts

3rd James Lynch (18) 35pts

Castlegregory

Thursday, 14th September - GIG 9H Stableford winner - Carol McGrath

Thursday, 21st September - GIG 9H Stableford winner - Maria McMahon

Friday 22nd September to Sunday 24th - 18H Stableford

1st Joan Cantillon 45pts

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 26th September - Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday,28th September GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 29th to Sunday 1st October - 18H Stableford

Killarney

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club - Men's Results

EANN SIBEAL EXCHANGE DAY

SINGLES STABLEFORD

Sponsored by The Victoria House Hotel Played on Sunday 17th September 2023 Winner – Chris Twomey (12) 41pts bk9

2nd – Fergal Murphy (23) 41pts

Best Gross – Finbarr O’Mahony (5) 74

Category 1: Winner – James McCarthy (11) 40pts bk9, 2nd – Padraig G O’Sullivan (7) 40pts, 3rd – Derry McCarthy (8) 39pts bk9.

Category 2: Winner – John O’Shea (15) 40pts, 2nd – Nicholas Howe (12) 39pts, 3rd – Cormac O’Sullivan (15) 37pts.

Category 3: Winner – Seamus Cronin (17) 39pts, 2nd – Stephen O’Connor (16) 37pts, 3rd – Frank O’Reilly (18) 33pts.

Category 4: Winner – Vincent O’Doherty (31) 39pts bk9, 2nd – Bernard O’Shea (27) 39pts, 3rd – Jimmie Smith (20) 36pts.

CONGRATULATIONS;

Huge congratulations from the Ladies Club to our newly crowned All Ireland Champions James O'Connell and Tom Galvin. James and Tom had a fantastic win in Mullingar Golf Club this week in the Holmpatrick Cup. We are all so proud of you bringing home the first ever National title to Castlegregory.

SENIORS

1 Richard Rowan 20pts

2 Sean Leen 16pts on countback.

3 Billy Irwin 16pts

MEN'S CLUB;

Unfortunately the weather came against us this past weekend but some ardent members did brave the elements and got through the 18. Our Golfer Of The Year, in waiting,Stephen O'Leary claimed his category and we witnessed a very welcome return to Kevin Kerin who topped his category on the day. Well done to those who weathered the storm.

Category A.

Stephen O'Leary (11) 10 down.

Category B.

Kevin Kerin (20) 11 down.

HOLMPATRICK CUP;

We wish our Club representatives James O'Connell and Tom Galvin all the best when they travel to St.Andrews tomorrow to play in the Grand Final of the Holmpatrick Cup. James and Tom had a great day in the All Ireland Final in Mullingar GC last Friday and returned a brilliant 53 points, so here's wishing them both a brilliant experience and memory that they will always have and perhaps another pennant for us.

Dr.Billy O'Sullivan Shield;

Our squad, led by Sean Spillane, went down by the minimum of margins against the hosts Dooks GC in the Semi Final on Saturday. It was a "first" for most of Sean's squad in this prestigious competition and no doubt these men will have learned a lot from it and will return next season to try and go a step further.

FIXTURES;

This coming weekend the Fermoyle Cup will be up for winning. Format will be Singles Stableford from the White markers. Fingers crossed for improved weather conditions. Entry via the BRS and play either Saturday or Sunday.

PRIZE PRESENTATIONS;

All prize presentations will be held on Sunday 8th October in the clubhouse at 12.00pm. An updated list of prize winners will be sent to all.