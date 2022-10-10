Kerry golf news and results

Killarney
Ladies V Par Mahonys Pat O'Neill Style Suite
Competition Result
Aggregate result of the Competition played on Saturday 8 October 2022 and Sunday 9 October 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback
1 Nicola O'Mahony 11 up (29) Overall Winner
2 Julie Kelly 10 up (26) Overall Runner-Up
BG Amy Arthur 5 down
3 Joanne Creedon 3 up (11) Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes
Next fixture sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Killeen Singles Stableford
Timesheet for Dooks exchange opens Thursday ay 19:00
18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sat 8th & Sun 9th
Killeen
Sponsor: Gleneagle Hotel
1st Sean Prenderville (11) 38pts
2nd John Twomey (25) 38pts
Best Gross Greg Lanigan (1) 73
Division 1
1st Matthew Leacy (2) 37pts
2nd Ronan Creedon (6) 37pts
3rd David MacIndoe Snr (3) 36pts
Division 2
1st Philip O'Connor (kilcummin) (12) 38pts
2nd Daniel Glavin (10) 36pts
3rd Pat Chawke (10)36pts
Division 3
1st Michael J Quirke (14) 37pts
2nd Timmy Kelly (13) 35pts
3rd Kieran Fleming (13) 35pts
Division 4
1st Shane (2) O'Neill (21) 35pts
2nd Michael Burke (23) 34pts
3rd Larry O'Donnell (20) 33pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Past Captains and Presidents - Saturday 8th October 2022 – Old Course
1st Patrick J O Sullivan (12) 40pts
2nd Maurice Fahy (25) 37pts
3rd Tom Wall (17) 36pts
Guest Prize:
1st John Maguire (25) 40pts
2nd Tom M O Connor (22) 38pts
Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by Roc Mehigan – Saturday 8th October 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. Jonathan Sheehan (26) 64 nett
2nd. Padraig Fitzmaurice (23) 66 nett
3rd Mike O Halloran (26) 70 nett
4th David O Flynn (20) 71 nett
Men’s Newcastle West Exchange Day Fourball – Sunday 9th October 2022
1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (19) & Padraig Fitzmaurice (20) 44pts
2nd PJ Barry (15) & Kieran Barry (18) 41pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 16th October 2022 Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Golden Quality and Precision – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Sunday 16th October 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Old Course
Tuesday 18th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 13th October 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 14th October 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Final Audi Cork GOTY event 2022:-
1st - Flor O'Donoghue (8) - 41 points
2nd - John Maye (11) - 40 points OCB
3rd - Conor McSwiney (7) - 40 points
Best Gross - Flor O'Donoghue (8) – 33 gross points
Audi Cork Golfer of the Year 2022
1st John Maye
2nd Flor O’Donoghue
3rd Denis Murphy
Autumn Gold Thursday 6th October, Winner Mike Murphy 20Pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday we had the first round of our Christmas Hampers competition which will be run over 5 rounds. The top 5 after the first round are
1st Christopher Meehan 32pts
2nd John J O'Sullivan 25pts
3rd Pat Roche 22pts
4th Earl McMahon 21pts
5th Edmond Harty 20pts
Next Sunday is the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers.
Maine Valley
Result of Club singles 8/9 October
1st Mike Ashe (11) 37pts (last 6 holes)
2nd Tommy Evans (15) 37pts
3rd Brendan Keehan (14) 36pts (back 9)
Unfortunately due to the weather there were no entries on Sunday. An update on next weekend's fixture will be provided during the week