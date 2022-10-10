Advertisement
Sport

Kerry golf news and results

Oct 10, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry golf news and results
Killarney

Ladies V Par Mahonys Pat O'Neill Style Suite
Competition Result
Aggregate result of the Competition played on Saturday 8 October 2022 and Sunday 9 October 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback
1 Nicola O'Mahony 11 up (29) Overall Winner
2 Julie Kelly 10 up (26) Overall Runner-Up
BG Amy Arthur 5 down
3 Joanne Creedon 3 up (11) Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes

Next fixture sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Killeen Singles Stableford
Timesheet for Dooks exchange opens Thursday ay 19:00

18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sat 8th & Sun 9th
Killeen
Sponsor: Gleneagle Hotel

1st Sean Prenderville (11) 38pts
2nd John Twomey (25) 38pts
Best Gross Greg Lanigan (1) 73

Division 1
1st Matthew Leacy (2) 37pts
2nd Ronan Creedon (6) 37pts
3rd David MacIndoe Snr (3) 36pts

Division 2
1st Philip O'Connor (kilcummin) (12) 38pts
2nd Daniel Glavin (10) 36pts
3rd Pat Chawke (10)36pts

Division 3
1st Michael J Quirke (14) 37pts
2nd Timmy Kelly (13) 35pts
3rd Kieran Fleming (13) 35pts

Division 4
1st Shane (2) O'Neill (21) 35pts
2nd Michael Burke (23) 34pts
3rd Larry O'Donnell (20) 33pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Past Captains and Presidents - Saturday 8th October 2022 – Old Course
1st Patrick J O Sullivan (12) 40pts
2nd Maurice Fahy (25) 37pts
3rd Tom Wall (17) 36pts

Guest Prize:
1st John Maguire (25) 40pts

2nd Tom M O Connor (22) 38pts

Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by Roc Mehigan – Saturday 8th October 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. Jonathan Sheehan (26) 64 nett
2nd. Padraig Fitzmaurice (23) 66 nett
3rd Mike O Halloran (26) 70 nett
4th David O Flynn (20) 71 nett

Men’s Newcastle West Exchange Day Fourball – Sunday 9th October 2022

1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (19) & Padraig Fitzmaurice (20) 44pts
2nd PJ Barry (15) & Kieran Barry (18) 41pts

Fixtures:
Sunday 16th October 2022 Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Golden Quality and Precision – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:
Sunday 16th October 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Old Course
Tuesday 18th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 13th October 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 14th October 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Final Audi Cork GOTY event 2022:-
1st - Flor O'Donoghue (8) - 41 points
2nd - John Maye (11) - 40 points OCB
3rd - Conor McSwiney (7) - 40 points
Best Gross - Flor O'Donoghue (8) – 33 gross points

Audi Cork Golfer of the Year 2022
1st John Maye
2nd Flor O’Donoghue
3rd Denis Murphy

Autumn Gold Thursday 6th October, Winner Mike Murphy 20Pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday we had the first round of our Christmas Hampers competition which will be run over 5 rounds. The top 5 after the first round are

1st Christopher Meehan 32pts
2nd John J O'Sullivan 25pts
3rd Pat Roche 22pts
4th Earl McMahon 21pts
5th Edmond Harty 20pts

Next Sunday is the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers.

Maine Valley

Result of Club singles 8/9 October

1st Mike Ashe (11) 37pts (last 6 holes)
2nd Tommy Evans (15) 37pts
3rd Brendan Keehan (14) 36pts (back 9)

Unfortunately due to the weather there were no entries on Sunday. An update on next weekend's fixture will be provided during the week

