Kerry golf news and results

Killarney

Ladies V Par Mahonys Pat O'Neill Style Suite

Competition Result

Aggregate result of the Competition played on Saturday 8 October 2022 and Sunday 9 October 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback

1 Nicola O'Mahony 11 up (29) Overall Winner

2 Julie Kelly 10 up (26) Overall Runner-Up

BG Amy Arthur 5 down

3 Joanne Creedon 3 up (11) Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes

Advertisement

Next fixture sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Killeen Singles Stableford

Timesheet for Dooks exchange opens Thursday ay 19:00

18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sat 8th & Sun 9th

Killeen

Sponsor: Gleneagle Hotel

1st Sean Prenderville (11) 38pts

2nd John Twomey (25) 38pts

Best Gross Greg Lanigan (1) 73

Advertisement

Division 1

1st Matthew Leacy (2) 37pts

2nd Ronan Creedon (6) 37pts

3rd David MacIndoe Snr (3) 36pts

Division 2

1st Philip O'Connor (kilcummin) (12) 38pts

2nd Daniel Glavin (10) 36pts

3rd Pat Chawke (10)36pts

Division 3

1st Michael J Quirke (14) 37pts

2nd Timmy Kelly (13) 35pts

3rd Kieran Fleming (13) 35pts

Advertisement

Division 4

1st Shane (2) O'Neill (21) 35pts

2nd Michael Burke (23) 34pts

3rd Larry O'Donnell (20) 33pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Advertisement

Past Captains and Presidents - Saturday 8th October 2022 – Old Course

1st Patrick J O Sullivan (12) 40pts

2nd Maurice Fahy (25) 37pts

3rd Tom Wall (17) 36pts

Guest Prize:

1st John Maguire (25) 40pts

2nd Tom M O Connor (22) 38pts

Advertisement

Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by Roc Mehigan – Saturday 8th October 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. Jonathan Sheehan (26) 64 nett

2nd. Padraig Fitzmaurice (23) 66 nett

3rd Mike O Halloran (26) 70 nett

4th David O Flynn (20) 71 nett

Men’s Newcastle West Exchange Day Fourball – Sunday 9th October 2022

1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (19) & Padraig Fitzmaurice (20) 44pts

2nd PJ Barry (15) & Kieran Barry (18) 41pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 16th October 2022 Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Golden Quality and Precision – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Sunday 16th October 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Old Course

Tuesday 18th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Thursday 13th October 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 14th October 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Final Audi Cork GOTY event 2022:-

1st - Flor O'Donoghue (8) - 41 points

2nd - John Maye (11) - 40 points OCB

3rd - Conor McSwiney (7) - 40 points

Best Gross - Flor O'Donoghue (8) – 33 gross points

Audi Cork Golfer of the Year 2022

1st John Maye

2nd Flor O’Donoghue

3rd Denis Murphy

Autumn Gold Thursday 6th October, Winner Mike Murphy 20Pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday we had the first round of our Christmas Hampers competition which will be run over 5 rounds. The top 5 after the first round are

1st Christopher Meehan 32pts

2nd John J O'Sullivan 25pts

3rd Pat Roche 22pts

4th Earl McMahon 21pts

5th Edmond Harty 20pts

Next Sunday is the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers.

Maine Valley

Result of Club singles 8/9 October

1st Mike Ashe (11) 37pts (last 6 holes)

2nd Tommy Evans (15) 37pts

3rd Brendan Keehan (14) 36pts (back 9)

Unfortunately due to the weather there were no entries on Sunday. An update on next weekend's fixture will be provided during the week