Kerry Golf News and Results

ROSS
On March 30th & 31st we held a club sponsored 18 hole stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1....Peter Wickham 37 pts
2....Virginijus Jonikaitis 36 pts.
3... Michael J O'Sullivan 35pts.
On Easter Monday we held a 9 hole competition in good weather and ground conditions .,
The winners were :-
1...Michael J O'Connor. 19 pts
2..Peter Wickham 18 pts
3.. John Ivory 17 pts
KENMARE
Kenmare GC Results for this week. Our Men’s Easter Hamper winner is Jack Tuohy, and Noelle Browne’s good form continued this week with a narrow win in the ladies comp. Brilliant golf by both of them.
Kenmare Golf Club Results for the week ending March 31st 2024.
Men’s Easter Hamper kindly sponsored by Rockrest House:
Easter Hamper Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (24/03/2024)
1st - Jack Tuohy (14) - 38
2nd - Jerry O'Sullivan (14) - 37
3rd - Mark Granville (13) - 36 OCB
Best Gross Mark Bowe (3) – 28
Ladies 15 Hole Stableford 30/31st March.
1st: Noelle Browne (35) 32pts ocb.
2nd: Suzanne Doran (20) 32pts
3rd: Chris O'Siochru (15) 29pts
Autumn Gold Thurs 28th March
Winner Sean Finn 20pts.
Next week – Spring League sponsored by MakoData
BALLYBUNION
Medal 1 sponsored by Jim O’Flynn Friday 29th March 2024 Old Course
Blue Tees
1st Rob Cussen (11) 68 Nett (B9 32.5)
2nd Aidan Buckley (9) 68 Nett (B9 34.5)
3rd Fionn O’Tiarnaigh (16) 68 Nett
4th Edmond Hayes (5) 69 Nett
Best Gross Anthony Bennett 74
White Tees
1st Robert Snr Cussen (14) 71 Nett
2nd Sean Corcoran (10) 72 Net (B9 37)
3rd Columba O’Connor (23) 72 Nett
Lady’s Captain & Men’s Captain Drive in Mixed Scramble Saturday 30th March 2024 Old Course
1st Carol Anne Coolican, Lady Captain, Gary Scanlon, Men’s Captain, Margaret Scannell Lady President & Vincent Moloney.
2nd Rose Wall, Josette O’Donnell, Kevin O’Callaghan & Michael Jones.
3rd Mags O’Sullivan, Jodie O’Keeffe, Ewan McHale & Chris O’Donoghue.
Lady’s Captain & Men’s Captain Drive in Mixed Scramble Saturday 30th March 2024 Cashen Course
1st Margaret McAuliffe, Marie Kennelly, David Malone & Jerry Kiely.
2nd Jean Liston, Betty Doolan, John Quirke & Patrick Pye.
3rd Patsy Lydon, Irene O’Connor, John Joy & Con Mulvihill.
Pat Lynch Memorial Singles sponsored by the Lynch Family Sunday 31st March 2024 Old Course
1st Frank Geary (16) 42pts
2nd Brendan Gildea (6) 40pts
3rd Enda Quaide(15) 39pts (B9 19)
Best Gross Anthony Bennett 33pts
Category 1
1st Gary Scanlon (4) 36pts
2nd Brian Lenihan (2) 34pts
Category 2
1st Aidan Buckley (9) 38pts (B6 10)
2nd Noel Barry (11) 38 pts
3rd John Haugh (10) 36 pts
Category 3
1st Brendan Daly (13) 39 pts (B9 19)
2nd Paul Sinnott (17) 39 pts
3rd Jerry Kiely (17) 38pts
Category 4
1st Brian Mulvihill (20) 37pts
2nd Aidan O’Neill (22) 36pts
3rd Brendan Slattery (19) 33pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 7th April 2024 Mens Singles sponsored by Gearoid & Brian Whelan - Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Lady’s Competition 14 Holes Tuesday 26th March 2024 Old Course
1st Geraldine Williams (19) 32 pts
2nd Toni Quilter (22) 31 pts (B9:12 pts)
3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 31pts (B9:11pts)
4th Catherine Morrissey (22) 30pts
Lady’s Open Day - Sponsored by Dermot O’Neill - Monday 1st April 2024 Old Course
1st Catherine Kavanagh (Mitchelstown) (11), Helen Healy (Blarney) (23), Rhona Culhane-Galvin(Blarney) (32) & Agnes Dwyer( Blarney) (26)
90pts
2nd Janice O’Connell (Ballybunion) (8), Blanaid Mehigan (Milltown) (33), Geraldine Tarrant (Killarney) (21) & Philomena Lane (Killarney) (31) 88pts
3rd Josette O'Donnell (Ballybunion) (18), Caroline Griffin(Ballybunion) (26) & Maria Fitzgerald (Germany) (24)
84pts
4th Jeanelle Griffin (24), Jean Liston (27), Elva Clancy (29) & Patricia Gleeson (Ballybunion) (21)
81pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 6th April 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course
Tuesday 9th April 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition - Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions 28th March 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Pat (Snr) Carmody (29) 31pts
2nd Tim O’Malley (20) 30pts
3rd John Maguire (23) 29pts B-18 B9-22
Gross Brendan Daly 18pts
4th Joe J O’Connor (26) 29pts B9-15 B6-11
5th Brent Williams (42) 29pts B9-15 B6-8
6th Michael O’Callaghan (23) 28pts
7th Columba O’Connor (23) 27pts B9-18 B6-12
8th Pat Costello (20) 27pts B9-18 B6-10
9th Joe Costello (25) 26pts B9-23
10th Michael P O’Farrell (20) 26pts B9-19
V. Michael Fogarty (20) 26pts B9-1- B6-12
S.V. Declan Lovett (20) 23pts B9-16
S.S.V. Michael Barrett (18) 24pts B9-17
Fixtures: Thursday 4th April 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 29th March 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Judy Carmody(40) 20 pts
2nd Patricia Gleeson(25) 15 pts
Fixtures: Friday 5th April 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course