Kerry Golf News and Results

ROSS

On March 30th & 31st we held a club sponsored 18 hole stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1....Peter Wickham 37 pts

2....Virginijus Jonikaitis 36 pts.

3... Michael J O'Sullivan 35pts.

On Easter Monday we held a 9 hole competition in good weather and ground conditions .,

The winners were :-

1...Michael J O'Connor. 19 pts

2..Peter Wickham 18 pts

3.. John Ivory 17 pts

KENMARE

Kenmare GC Results for this week. Our Men’s Easter Hamper winner is Jack Tuohy, and Noelle Browne’s good form continued this week with a narrow win in the ladies comp. Brilliant golf by both of them.

Kenmare Golf Club Results for the week ending March 31st 2024.

Men’s Easter Hamper kindly sponsored by Rockrest House:

Easter Hamper Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (24/03/2024)

1st - Jack Tuohy (14) - 38

2nd - Jerry O'Sullivan (14) - 37

3rd - Mark Granville (13) - 36 OCB

Best Gross Mark Bowe (3) – 28

Ladies 15 Hole Stableford 30/31st March.

1st: Noelle Browne (35) 32pts ocb.

2nd: Suzanne Doran (20) 32pts

3rd: Chris O'Siochru (15) 29pts

Autumn Gold Thurs 28th March

Winner Sean Finn 20pts.

Next week – Spring League sponsored by MakoData

BALLYBUNION

Medal 1 sponsored by Jim O’Flynn Friday 29th March 2024 Old Course

Blue Tees

1st Rob Cussen (11) 68 Nett (B9 32.5)

2nd Aidan Buckley (9) 68 Nett (B9 34.5)

3rd Fionn O’Tiarnaigh (16) 68 Nett

4th Edmond Hayes (5) 69 Nett

Best Gross Anthony Bennett 74

White Tees

1st Robert Snr Cussen (14) 71 Nett

2nd Sean Corcoran (10) 72 Net (B9 37)

3rd Columba O’Connor (23) 72 Nett

Lady’s Captain & Men’s Captain Drive in Mixed Scramble Saturday 30th March 2024 Old Course

1st Carol Anne Coolican, Lady Captain, Gary Scanlon, Men’s Captain, Margaret Scannell Lady President & Vincent Moloney.

2nd Rose Wall, Josette O’Donnell, Kevin O’Callaghan & Michael Jones.

3rd Mags O’Sullivan, Jodie O’Keeffe, Ewan McHale & Chris O’Donoghue.

Lady’s Captain & Men’s Captain Drive in Mixed Scramble Saturday 30th March 2024 Cashen Course

1st Margaret McAuliffe, Marie Kennelly, David Malone & Jerry Kiely.

2nd Jean Liston, Betty Doolan, John Quirke & Patrick Pye.

3rd Patsy Lydon, Irene O’Connor, John Joy & Con Mulvihill.

Pat Lynch Memorial Singles sponsored by the Lynch Family Sunday 31st March 2024 Old Course

1st Frank Geary (16) 42pts

2nd Brendan Gildea (6) 40pts

3rd Enda Quaide(15) 39pts (B9 19)

Best Gross Anthony Bennett 33pts

Category 1

1st Gary Scanlon (4) 36pts

2nd Brian Lenihan (2) 34pts

Category 2

1st Aidan Buckley (9) 38pts (B6 10)

2nd Noel Barry (11) 38 pts

3rd John Haugh (10) 36 pts

Category 3

1st Brendan Daly (13) 39 pts (B9 19)

2nd Paul Sinnott (17) 39 pts

3rd Jerry Kiely (17) 38pts

Category 4

1st Brian Mulvihill (20) 37pts

2nd Aidan O’Neill (22) 36pts

3rd Brendan Slattery (19) 33pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 7th April 2024 Mens Singles sponsored by Gearoid & Brian Whelan - Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Lady’s Competition 14 Holes Tuesday 26th March 2024 Old Course

1st Geraldine Williams (19) 32 pts

2nd Toni Quilter (22) 31 pts (B9:12 pts)

3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 31pts (B9:11pts)

4th Catherine Morrissey (22) 30pts

Lady’s Open Day - Sponsored by Dermot O’Neill - Monday 1st April 2024 Old Course

1st Catherine Kavanagh (Mitchelstown) (11), Helen Healy (Blarney) (23), Rhona Culhane-Galvin(Blarney) (32) & Agnes Dwyer( Blarney) (26)

90pts

2nd Janice O’Connell (Ballybunion) (8), Blanaid Mehigan (Milltown) (33), Geraldine Tarrant (Killarney) (21) & Philomena Lane (Killarney) (31) 88pts

3rd Josette O'Donnell (Ballybunion) (18), Caroline Griffin(Ballybunion) (26) & Maria Fitzgerald (Germany) (24)

84pts

4th Jeanelle Griffin (24), Jean Liston (27), Elva Clancy (29) & Patricia Gleeson (Ballybunion) (21)

81pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 6th April 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course

Tuesday 9th April 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition - Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 28th March 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Pat (Snr) Carmody (29) 31pts

2nd Tim O’Malley (20) 30pts

3rd John Maguire (23) 29pts B-18 B9-22

Gross Brendan Daly 18pts

4th Joe J O’Connor (26) 29pts B9-15 B6-11

5th Brent Williams (42) 29pts B9-15 B6-8

6th Michael O’Callaghan (23) 28pts

7th Columba O’Connor (23) 27pts B9-18 B6-12

8th Pat Costello (20) 27pts B9-18 B6-10

9th Joe Costello (25) 26pts B9-23

10th Michael P O’Farrell (20) 26pts B9-19

V. Michael Fogarty (20) 26pts B9-1- B6-12

S.V. Declan Lovett (20) 23pts B9-16

S.S.V. Michael Barrett (18) 24pts B9-17

Fixtures: Thursday 4th April 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competitions 29th March 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Judy Carmody(40) 20 pts

2nd Patricia Gleeson(25) 15 pts

Fixtures: Friday 5th April 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course