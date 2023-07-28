Kerry FC sign keeper; Kingdom host Finn Harps tonight

Kerry FC have signed Cork goalkeeper Arthur Nganou from Midleton FC.

Nganou penned a deal to sign for the League of Ireland newcomers earlier this week and played two thirds of the charity friendly against Killarney Celtic on Wednesday night and kept a well-earned clean sheet in that time

The 23 year old shot stopper was formally on the books at Cobh Ramblers having played 4 years at Academy level at 17s and 19s. Arthur did sign for the seniors but did not make a senior debut for the Cork club. Nganou went on to receive a soccer scholarship in the University of Cork (UCC) and plyed his trade most recently with Midleton FC.

Nganou will wear the number 16 shirt for Kerry FC for the remainder of the season.

Speaking on his signing for Kerry Football Club, Nganou said “Joining Kerry FC as a new club in the LOI presents a unique and exciting opportunity for me. I see this as a chance to be a part of a passionate group of individuals determined to make a mark in the soccer world. My main goal is to contribute positively and support the team in any way I can. As someone coming in late, I understand the challenges of integrating into an established group, but I am eager to work hard and prove myself as a valuable asset to the team.”

First team manager Billy Dennehy said “I was first made aware of Arthur through my brother Darren so he came in training with us a couple of weeks ago. I knew very quickly that he was a player that had a lot of pedigree in relation to being at a different level and having a lot of pedigree for a young player. He just didn’t have the opportunities or possibly wasn’t in the right club to push forward. But now he has come here and having played the majority of the game on Wednesday, his composure and ability was truly on show. So we are delighted to have him on board, I think he showed a great desire within himself as a player to get his career back on track by wanting to come down here. Now that he is in he has the opportunity to maximise the platform and hopefully go on to improve week by week. I’m sure everyone here will welcome Arthur to Kerry Football Club”

Kerry FC are home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom welcome Finn Harps to Mounthawk Park.

Kick-off is at 7.45.