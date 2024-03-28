Advertisement
Kerry FC Ready For 2 Matches This Easter Weekend

Mar 28, 2024 18:25 By brendan
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
There are 2 matches this Easter weekend for Kerry FC.

 

Friday night they welcome Wexford FC to mounthawkpark for a 7.45 kick off.

With a much improved defense so far this season, Manager Conor McCarthy is hoping for even better to start getting points on the board…

They will then travel on Easter Monday to take on UCD, in what will be the clubs first ever match in the capital.

That game kicks off at 5pm Monday and will be live on Radio Kerry.

