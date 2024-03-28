Kerry FC Ready For 2 Matches This Easter Weekend

There are 2 matches this Easter weekend for Kerry FC.

Friday night they welcome Wexford FC to mounthawkpark for a 7.45 kick off.

With a much improved defense so far this season, Manager Conor McCarthy is hoping for even better to start getting points on the board…

They will then travel on Easter Monday to take on UCD, in what will be the clubs first ever match in the capital.

That game kicks off at 5pm Monday and will be live on Radio Kerry.