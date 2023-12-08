Kerry FC launch new kits

Advertisement

Kerry FC/Kerry Airport statement

KERRY Airport Ireland has overseen the safe arrival of the new Kerry FC home and away kits for the club's second season in the SSE Airtricity First Division.

They were unveiled today in front of the Terminal Building at Kerry Airport runway and are a must-have on everyone's Christmas gift list.

The home outfield kit is green with a gold trim and stylish pattern on the front, the away kit is white blending into green at the waist and the goalkeeper jerseys are a vibrant orange and popping pink.

The CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern, said, "We are proud to enter the second year of our sponsorship of Kerry FC as they unveil their new kits for 2024. The club captured the imagination of soccer fans throughout the first season in the SSE Airtricity First Division commanding loyal support right until the final whistle. Kerry FC, with the Senior and Academy squads, is succeeding in its goal to elevate the profile of soccer in the county to a new level while giving talented players an opportunity to shine. At Kerry Airport, we recognise the crucial role that sport plays in bringing communities together either through playing, coaching or attending matches. We are proud to play our part and we are looking forward to working closely with Kerry FC in the months ahead."

Kerry FC General Manager, Sean O'Keeffe, said, "It's an honour to have Kerry Airport Ireland as our front-of-jersey sponsor for a second season. The team at Kerry Airport have been first class partners and we look forward to working with them again in 2024. We are blessed to have Kerry Airport Ireland as a gateway on our doorstep to welcome family and friends home for Christmas. Now that our new kits have arrived, they will make excellent stocking fillers for all the family. Supporters can now purchase the home and away outfield and goalkeeper jerseys, in all sizes from children to adults, in-store and online from www.KerrryFC.com."

Kerry FC have confirmed that, once again, New Balance is the official kit provider to the club for the coming season.

Kerry FC will play 36 games in next season's SSE Airtricity Men's First Division as well as ties in the Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup and for the first time, the Munster Senior Cup. Details of all fixtures will be announced in the coming weeks.

Season tickets are on sale from www.KerryFC.com while individual match tickets will go on sale in the New Year.

Kerry Airport is looking forward to a busy Festive Season with passengers coming home on flights from Dublin, London (Luton & Stansted), Manchester and Frankfurt Hahn. For bookings, visit www.Ryanair.com.