Kerry FC host Wexford tonight

May 26, 2023 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC host Wexford tonight
Kerry FC host Wexford tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

There’s a 7.45 kick-off in Tralee’s Mounthawk Park.

Elsewhere, runaway leaders Galway host Athlone, Finn Harps go to Treaty United, and Bray Wanderers welcome Cobh Ramblers to the Carlisle Grounds.

Shamrock Rovers have the opportunity to return to the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Stephen Bradley's side take on second-from-bottom Cork City at Turners Cross from 7.45.

At the same time, third placed Bohemians host Shelbourne, St. Pat's entertain Dundalk and bottom side UCD go to Drogheda.

