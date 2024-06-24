Kerry FC Cup Final Live On Radio Kerry Tonight

16 months since the club's first ever fixture, Kerry FC will tonight play in their first ever cup final.

The Kingdom travel to Turners Cross to face Premier Division side Waterford FC in the 2024 Munster Senior Cup Final.

In just their first year in the competition, Kerry have defeated Avondale Utd, Cobh Ramblers, and Treaty Utd.

Manager Conor McCarthy knows the Kerry fans will bring their support tonight…

Kerry FC are coming into the final with 3 wins on the bounce, Coach James Sugrue says you can see the difference the results can make…

Kick off at Turners Cross is at 7.30pm and we will have live commentary with thanks to Kerry Airport.