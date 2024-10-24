Cycle in aid of Valentia Lifeboat this Sunday October 27th

The rescheduled cycle in aid of Valentia Lifeboat will take place this Sunday October 27th at 12.30pm, starting from Colaiste Na Sceilge to the Royal Hotel Valentia via Portmagee.
