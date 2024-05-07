Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC beaten at Longford

May 7, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC beaten at Longford
Kerry FC v Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC suffered a 2-1 defeat in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, beaten by Cork on Friday night, lost at Longford.

They trailed 2-0 at half time, Ryan Kelliher pulling a goal back in the 72nd minute.

Kerry coach James Sugrue

Cork City were held by Wexford to a one all draw at Turners' Cross.

However second-placed UCD suffered defeat to Cobh Ramblers which means City extended their lead at the summit to eight points.

Shelbourne remain three points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Sean Boyd's late equaliser ensured Damien Duff's side earned a 1-1 draw at Derry City, as champions Shamrock Rovers lost 3-1 at home to Waterford.

Elsewhere, Galway United won 1-nil at Bohemians, Sligo Rovers defeated St Pat's by 1 goal to nil and Drogheda United were 2-1 winners over Dundalk.

