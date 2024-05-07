Kerry FC beaten at Longford

Kerry FC suffered a 2-1 defeat in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, beaten by Cork on Friday night, lost at Longford.

They trailed 2-0 at half time, Ryan Kelliher pulling a goal back in the 72nd minute.

Cork City were held by Wexford to a one all draw at Turners' Cross.

However second-placed UCD suffered defeat to Cobh Ramblers which means City extended their lead at the summit to eight points.

Shelbourne remain three points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Sean Boyd's late equaliser ensured Damien Duff's side earned a 1-1 draw at Derry City, as champions Shamrock Rovers lost 3-1 at home to Waterford.

Elsewhere, Galway United won 1-nil at Bohemians, Sligo Rovers defeated St Pat's by 1 goal to nil and Drogheda United were 2-1 winners over Dundalk.