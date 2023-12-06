Kerry FC Are Teaming Up With Tralee Food Aid For Christmas

Kerry Football Club to team up with Tralee Food Aid ahead of a busy Christmas period.

As our 2024 kits are ready for launch, Kerry Football Club will host a food collection point this weekend in support of ‘Tralee Food Aid’s’ Christmas Hamper appeal.

In an ever-changing climate, the community-based club recognises the hard work being carried out by Tralee Food Aid during the busy festive period.

‘Tralee Food Aid’ are actively looking for food donations as they are busy preparing food hampers to give to those in need in the Tralee area this Christmas and in particular those who are homeless in the county capital.

As the club store is expected to be busy ahead of the launch of our 2024 New Balance Home & Away kits, we ask anyone who intends to attend the club shop this coming week to bring a non-perishable item out of their press to support the appeal.

Items accepted are as follows:

· Pasta

· Pasta Sauce

· Rice

· Curry Sauce

· Noodles

· Sugar

· Tea

· Coffee

· Tinned Food

· Soup

· Cereals

· Jam

· Peanut Butter

· Chocolate Spread

· Biscuits

· Cereal Bars

· Nuts

· Salt/Pepper

· Dried Fruit

· Ketchup

· Mince Pies

· Christmas Crackers

· Cranberry Sauce

· Selection boxes

· Crisps

· Custard

· Baked Beans

· Popcorn

· Sweet Selections

· Cake/Pudding

· Juice/Soft Drinks

· Instant Mash

Speaking on behalf of Kerry FC, Media Officer Ivan Hurley said “As we enter into the busy festive period, it is often very important to take a step back to remember people who might be less fortunate than ourselves. Our kit launch is always a special occasion and we hope that we can use the busiest weekend of the year in our club shop to help families in need this Christmas. So the appeal is there, to anyone attending the shop this weekend to bring just one item out of the press and we will happily forward all donations to the Tralee Food Appeal on your behalf”

The Kerry FC Club Shop will be open this weekend for the 2024 kit launches. The kits will be officially launched at 9 am this Friday, December 8th. The home and away kits along with the two matching goalkeeper kits will go on sale in our Club Shop, located in Mounthawk Park from 10 am.

Full shop opening hours:

Friday – 10 am to 2 pm & 6 pm to 8 pm

Saturday – 10 am until 4 pm

Sunday – 10 am until 4 pm