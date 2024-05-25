Kerry end Joe McDonagh Cup with a win

Kerry ended their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign with a victory.

The Kingdom beat Meath in Austin Stack Park, Tralee 3-13 to 1-10.

After a Gavin Dooley point for the Kingdom, team-mate Michael Leane netted with just 3 minutes gone. It was 1-3 to 2 points after 8 minutes. An 8th minute Meath goal cut the deficit to the minimum with ten minutes on the clock. With Kerry ahead by 1-5 to 1-2 in the 16th minute Gavin Dooley doubled the Kingdom advantage with their second goal of the encounter. It was double scores after 23 minutes at 2-6 to 1-3. It was 2-7 to 1-5 at the break.

Kerry pushed further clear in the second period; a Gavin Dooley goal after 49 minutes making it 3-10 to 1-6. The Kingdom, winners by 9, claimed 3rd in the table.