In the Beach Sprints competition at the European Championships in France Kerry's Monika Dukarska was 4th out of 15 sculler in the Women's Senior Solo time trial.

Fellow Kerry lady Aoibhe Horan was 8th in the Coastal.

Both rowers progress to round two of the event, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow between 7:30-10:10 Irish time.

The top 8 progress to the finals.