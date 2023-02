Kerry have opened their National Camogie League campaign with a draw with Westmeath in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

With a scoreline of 0-9 to Westmeath's 1-6, Kerry may be disappointed with the result, given the 3 point advantage they had at half time with a scoreline of 0-7 to 1-01.

Westmeath's goal after 15 minutes played to take a brief lead allowed Westmeath to scrape by with the draw.