If Kerry win the Munster Championship they'll be in Sam Maguire Group 1 with Dublin/Louth, Mayo and Cork.

If they lose the provincial final to Mayo Kerry will be in Group 4 with Armagh/Derry, Monaghan and Donegal.

If Kerry are Munster champions they will be home to Mayo over the weekend of May 20th and 21st, go to Cork over the weekend of June 3rd and 4th, & play Louth at a neutral venue a fortnight later.

Fixture details to be confirmed on Friday.