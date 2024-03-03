Kerry defeat Tyrone

Kerry have gotten the better of Tyrone in the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom were victorious in Killarney by 18 points to 1-11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sean O'Brien had the first point of the encounter, Tyrone equalising in the 6th minute. The visitors went ahead courtesy of an 8th minute Tyrone point.

Advertisement

A neat Kerry move put Sean O'Shea in on goal but Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan was out early to foil him. Tyrone doubled their advantage in the 12th minute.

Advertisement

A David Clifford free from distance halved the deficit 2 minutes later. Sean O'Shea levelled in the 17th minute at 3 all. After Tyrone went a point in front quick scores from Paudie Clifford and Sean O'Shea had the Kingdom ahead by 5 points to 4 11 minutes out from half time.

Advertisement

Tyrone went right up the other end to draw level. A David Clifford free put Kerry in front once more, Sean O'Shea then doubling that advantage.

After Tyrone got it back to 7 points to 6 another David Clifford free meant Kerry were in front by 8 points to 6 after half an hour. Brother Paudie had the Kingdom 3 to the good 3 minutes from the break.

The momentum was with Kerry, the Kingdom being more direct and Adrian Spillane made it a 4 point lead in the final minute of the half. David Clifford's 4th point of the encounter had the Kingdom 5 clear. It was 0-11 to 0-6 at half time.

2 David Clifford points put the Kingdom 7 up. It was double scores at 14 to 7 after 47 minutes and the Kingdom were ahead by 15 points to 9 at the 3/4 stage.

When Dara Moyinhan became the 5th Kerry forward to score just shy of the hour mark Kerry's lead stood at 17 points to 9.

A Ciaran Daly goal with 6 minutes remaining gave Tyrone hope. The gap was 4 after 2 of 5 added on minutes. Tyrone got no closer.