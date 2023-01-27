Kerry Cross-Country fixtures and results.

Kerry Post-Primary Schools cross-country championships resumed at The Demesne, Killarney (following a two year postponement due to Covid) on Thursday 26th January, with 270 students representing 16 schools from all parts of Kerry competing. The conditions were excellent for cross-country and the course was well prepared by Arthur Fitzgerald and his team from St. Brendans Killarney, with assistance from Willie Reidy and David Kissane. Race Starter on the day was David Kissane of Ardfert, course stewards were Tadhg O’Donoghue of Kenmare and Vincent Keane of Lispole, with Damien and Adrienne McLoughlin recording results. The event was enjoyed by all who participated.

The Morkham Perpetual Shield for Best Girls School was presented to St. Brigids, Presentation Killarney by Damien McLoughlin of Kerry Colleges Athletics Board. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare were 2nd, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee were 3rd.

The Perpetual Shield for Best Boys School was presented to St. Brendans, Killarney, also by Damien McLoughlin. In 2nd place was Tralee CBS and 3rd were Pres. Milltown.

The individual race winners were:

Minor Girls - Tara O'Sullivan, Pres. Killarney

Minor Boys - Jack Collins, Gaelcolaiste Tralee

Junior Girls - Doireann O'Neill, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

Junior Boys - Isaac Vickers, St. Brendans, Killarney

Intermediate Girls - Maria Murnane, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

Intermediate Boys - Dead Heat - Kieran O'Dononoghue and Seamus O'Donoghue, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

Senior Girls - Ella Hussey, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

Senior Boys - Tommy Arthur, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

The North Munster Schools Cross Country Championships will take place at Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick next Thursday, 2nd February and the

South Munster Cross Country event will take place at Tramore Valley, Cork on Thursday 9th February.

Munster Schools Cross Country will take place on Friday 24th February, in Carriganore, Co. Waterford.

FULL RESULTS

Minor Girls 1500m

1. Tara O’Sullivan, Pres. Killarney

2. Ciara Eagar, Intermediate School Killorglin

3. Ciara Forde, Pres. Killarney

4. Avril Doyle, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai

5. Jessie Lynch, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

6. Emma O’Connor, Colaiste na Sceilge

Team Result

1. Pres. Killarney 21 pts

2. Mercy Mounthawk 52 pts

3. Pres. Milltown 91 pts

Junior Girls 2000m

1. Doireann O’Neill, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

2. Jude Ryan, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

3. Liadh Forde, Pres. Killarney

4. Elisa O’Donnell, Pres. Listowel

5. Aoibheann O’Connor, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai

6. Emma Gaynor, Mercy Mounthawk

Team Result

1. Pres. Killarney 36 pts

2. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine 38 pts

3. Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 42 pts

Intermediate Girls 2500m

1. Maria Murnane, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine

2. Maebh Ni Chonchuir, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai

3. Noelle Dillon, Pres. Listowel

4. Kate O’Connor, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine

5. Cara Leahy, Pres. Listowel

6. Rachel Barry, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai

Team Result

1. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare 25 pts

2. Pres. Killarney 46 pts

3. Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai 68 pts

Senior Girls 2500m

1. Ella Hussey, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

2. Sarah Bradshaw, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine

3. Abbie Dunlop, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine

4. Kathryn Ryan, Pres. Killarney

5. Evie Fahy, Pres. Killarney

6. Mya Granville, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine

Team Result

1. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare 12 pts

2. Pres. Killarney 24 pts

Best Girls School

1. Pres. Killarney 10 pts

2. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine 8 pts

3. Mercy Mounthawk 2 pts

Minor Boys 2000m

1. Jack Collins, Gaelcolaiste Ciarrai

2. Jack Culloty, St. Brendans Killarney

3. Shane Edwards, Pres. Milltown

4. Kevin O’Shea, Mercy Mounthawk

5. Billy Moriarty, Causeway Comprehensive

6. Billy Naughton, Gaelcolaiste Ciarrai

Team Result

1. St. Brendans Killarney 49 pts

2. Tralee CBS 52 pts

3. Pres. Milltown 85 pts

Junior Boys 2500m

1. Isaac Vickers, St. Brendans Killarney

2. Danny Murphy, Pres. Milltown

3. Colm Evans, Intermediate School Killorglin

4. Dan O’Connor, Mercy Mounthawk

5. Alex O’Carroll, Tralee CBS

6. Conor McCarthy, Tralee CBS

Team Result

1. Pres. Milltown 33 pts

2. Tralee CBS 36 pts

3. St. Brendans Killarney 47 pts

Intermediate Boys 4000m

1. (Joint) Kieran O’Donoghue, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

& Seamus O’Donoghue, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine

3. Fionnan Ryan, Tralee CBS

4. Fintan O’Sullivan, Colaiste na Sceilge

5. Ryan Carey, Pres. Milltown

6. Eoin O’Flaherty, Tralee CBS

Team Result

1. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare 34 pts

2. Tralee CBS 39 pts

3. St. Brendans Killarney 49 pts

Senior Boys 5000m

1. Tommy Arthur, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare

2. Ted O’Gorman, St. Brendans Killarney

3. Cathal Murphy, Mercy Mounthawk

4. Lachlan O’Shea, Pres. Milltown

5. Donagh Sugrue, Colaiste na Sceilge

6. Aidan Courtney, Killarney Community College

Team Result

1. St. Brendans Killarney 27 pts

2. Mercy Mounthawk 41 pts

3. Killarney Community College 46 pts

Best Boys School

1. St. Brendans Killarney 8 pts

2. Tralee CBS 6 pts

3. Pres. Milltown 4 pts