Kerry confirm departure of CEO

Ainscough is being linked with a takeover of Dundalk.

Kerry Football Club can confirm that Brian Ainscough has stepped down as CEO of Kerry FC to pursue other interests.

Ainscough was a shareholder in Kerry Football Club. The remaining shareholders are fully committed to providing League of Ireland football to the people of Kerry, including our US-based investors.

Kerry FC would like to thank Brian Ainscough for his participation and efforts in the Kerry FC project and we wish him well in his new venture.

We would like to take this opportunity to reassure our supporters that Kerry Football Club will continue to operate as normal and we are looking forward to a successful season in 2024 and beyond.