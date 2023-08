Kerry co-driver Noel O Sullivan begins his bid for the Irish Tarmac Championship today.

O’Sullivan alongside Derryman Callum Devine take on the Ulster Rally which is the final round of the championship and gets underway inside the next hour. (Stage 1 at 2pm)

They are currently leading the championship ahead of Josh Moffett and know if they finish the event ahead of the Monaghan man they will be crowned Irish Tarmac champions.