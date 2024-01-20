Advertisement
Kerry begin title defence with victory

Jan 20, 2024 18:47 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have won their Lidl Ladies National Football League opener.

The Kingdom were victorious away to Dublin at Parnell Park, by 1-8 t0 0-6 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Jadyn Lucey had Kerry ahead with an opening minute point, Kerri Ann Hanrahan doubling the advantage after 7 minutes. Scores were at a premium! Emma Dineen gave Kerry a 3 nil advantage after 14 minutes. Dublin had 4 wides in the opening quarter of an hour, their opening point not arriving until the 21st minute. Jadyn Lucey then made it 4-1 in favour of the Kingdom. Kerry had a lucky escape 4 minutes from half time when a loose kick out was pounced on by a Dublin player but the resultant shot when the wrong side of the post from a Dublin point of view. Inside the final minute of the half Emma Dineen put the Kingdom 4 clear at 5 points to 1.

Dineen it was who had the first point of the second half, after 5 minutes. Dublin responded with a point of their own. An Emma Dineen goal, superbly set up by Hannah O'Donoghue, put the Kingdom 7 up 12 minutes into the half. That made it 1-6 to 0-2. Back to back Niamh Carmody points followed. Dublin's second point of the period came with 11 minutes remaining, making it 1-8 to 0-3. The Dubs had the next two scores as well but trailed 1-8 to 0-5 with 5 minutes on the clock. Kerry won by 5.

