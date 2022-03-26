Advertisement
Kerry Beaten By Westmeath In Hurling League Semi-Final

Mar 26, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry have missed out on a place in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final.

The final score in Mullingar was Westmeath 2-18 (24) Kerry 0-21.

The men in green and gold played over 60 minutes of their semi-final against Westmeath with 14 men.

Mikey Boyle was shown a straight red after 10 minutes while Westmeath punished Kerry defensive frailties with two goals in the opening half.

Kerry trailed by 5 at half-time and nearly snatched a draw to bring the game to extra time at the death but Shane Conway's shot was deflected out for a 65 which was defended by Westmeath.

Westmeath will play Down in the Final.

