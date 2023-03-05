Kerry beaten by Tyrone

Kerry have been beaten 1-15 to 2-9 by Tyrone in an entertaining Allianz League Division 1 clash in Healy Park, Omagh.

The game started off in the best possible way for the Kingdom. Inside the opening 2 minutes Sean O Shea cut inside 2 Tyrone defenders and rifled the bar off the underside of the crossbar into the back of the net. Darragh Canavan responded with a good point before David Clifford slotted over a huge point from 45 yards out to make it 1-1 to a single point in the opening exchanges.

A Tom O Sullivan point extended the lead before Heart has a point ruled out for the Red Hand men. The umpire’s original gave the score but the referee intervened and cancelled the score. 1-2 to 0-1 after 12 minutes of play. A free on the edge of the D was neatly slotted over by Sean O Shea on the 13th minute. But an own goal by Shane Ryan on the 14th minute was a blow to the Kingdom. Being put under pressure in his own square, Ryan spilled the ball under pressure from Brian Kennedy and it rolled into the net. 1-3 to 1-1 after the opening quarter of an hour.

A great score by Sean O Shea from the sideline put Kerry 3 points to the good at the end of the first quarter. Mattie Donnelly responded with a good score to cut the deficit again. A well worked mark and long range kick from Tony Brosnan restored the 3 point lead for Kerry on the 25th minute. Kilpatrick pointed on the 26th minute before Shane Ryan was called into action with a huge save to deny Tyrone a near certain goal for Darragh Canavan.

Brosnan doubled his tally on the 30th minute to restore the kingdoms 3 point advantage. A close in free by McCurry cut that gap back to 2 points. A free from David Clifford was quickly responded to by McCurry at the other end as the clock ticked into the red. A good score from Quinn cut the gap to one before Mattie Donnelly leveled proceedings just before the interval. 1-7 a piece at the interval.

Donal O Sullivan was introduced at the break in place of Dara Roche. An opening score for the home side put them in front for the first time in the game. But a well worked goal, finished off by Paul Murphy meant the lead was short lived. Kerry ahead by 2 points after 45 minutes. Tyrone halved the deficit on 47 minutes and Peter Harte leveled it once more on 50 minutes and it really was anyone’s game.

But it was Tyrone that took the momentum and in the next 4 minutes, Tyrone got the next 2 points to lead 1-12 to 2-7. David Clifford pointed a close range free to bring the gap back to 1 before Mattie Donnelly split the Kerry defence to restore Tyrone’s 2 point lead. A very well worked score by Donal O Sullivan kept Kerry in touch with the hosts, 1-13 to 2-9 with 10 minutes to go. Two chances were knocked wide by Kerry as Jack O Connors side looked to draw the game level. As the game passed 70 minutes Tyrone won a free which was slotted over by Ruairi Canavan and extended the hosts lead to 2 with 5 minutes added.

Tyrone played out the game smartly, running down the clock and winning frees in crucial areas. Canavan wasn’t accurate from a 45 yard free led to Kerry attacking late but were dispossessed and Tyrone got the final score from the boot of Ruairi Canavan. Disappointment for Kerry who will need a result at home to Roscommon