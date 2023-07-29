Advertisement
Sport

Kerry beaten by Finn Harps

Jul 29, 2023 09:37 By radiokerrysport
Kerry beaten by Finn Harps
Kerry have been beaten in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom lost 2-1 to Finn Harps, the winner coming in the 94th minute.

Galway United extended their lead at the top of the First Division table following a 3-0 win at home to Bray.

Waterford came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Athlone Town.

Wexford put themselves into the playoff spots with a 1-0 win over Treaty United.

Tonight in the First DivisionLongford take on Cobh Ramblers with kick off at Bishopsgate at 7:30.

A sixth goal in five games from Jonathan Afolabi has given Bohemians a 2-0 win over UCD in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

That victory means Bohs are now just one point off Derry City in third.

Sean Boyd came off the bench to give Shelbourne a 2-0 win over Cork City.

Elsewhere Drogheda United came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Sligo Rovers.

2 Kerry Academy sides play today
U14s home to Wexford @ 2.30
U17s home to Klub Kildare @ 2

