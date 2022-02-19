Kerry basketball sides in action this weekend

Plenty of Kerry sides are in national league action this weekend.

Garveys Tralee Warriors face NUIG Maree tonight in the Tralee Sports Complex.

Tip off is at 7:30pm.

Scott's Lakers St. Pauls are also in action this weekend when they welcome the Portlaoise Panthers to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Tip off in that game is at 7:30pm.

Killarney Cougars are away to Fr. Matthews tonight aswell.

Tip off in that one is at 7:45.

