Kerry basketball sides in action this weekend

Feb 19, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry basketball sides in action this weekend
Plenty of Kerry sides are in national league action this weekend.

Garveys Tralee Warriors face NUIG Maree tonight in the Tralee Sports Complex.

Tip off is at 7:30pm.

Alan Cantwell reports:

Scott's Lakers St. Pauls are also in action this weekend when they welcome the Portlaoise Panthers to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Tip off in that game is at 7:30pm.

Enda Walsh reports:

Killarney Cougars are away to Fr. Matthews tonight aswell.

Tip off in that one is at 7:45.

Padraig Harnett reports:

