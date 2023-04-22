Kerry at Kildare today in Joe McDonagh

Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup today brings an away tie for Kerry.
They’re at Kildare from 1 o’clock, in the Centre of Excellence, Hawkfield.
At 3 today in the Joe McDonagh Cup Carlow entertain Laois while Offaly welcome Down.
