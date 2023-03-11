Tralee Sports Centre tomorrow hosts the Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup Finals.

7 finals are down for decision.

Murt Murphy previews

Advertisement

The launch of this year's underage Kerry Airport Cup and Shield Basketball Finals took place yesterday in the Terminal Building in Farranfore.

Advertisement

After a gap of two years due to Covid, three weekends of competitions will tip-off this Sunday with more next weekend and again on April 1st and 2nd, all in Tralee Sports Complex.

Advertisement

Speaking to John Drummey, the Chair of Kerry Area Basketball Board, Mikey Fleming said the sport is growing in Kerry thanks to the support of local media - especially Radio Kerry - and Kerry Airport's continued sponsorship of the League and Cup competitions.