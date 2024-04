Kerry today seek to retain their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown.

The final pits them against Armagh from 3 in Croke Park.

Niamh Carmody, Kerry captain

Advertisement

Darragh Long, Kerry joint manager

Radio Kerry analyst Breda O'Shea

Greg McMonigle, Armagh manager

Advertisement

Caoimhe Morgan, former Armagh player

Kildare and Tyrone do battle in the Division 2 curtain raiser at Croke Park from 1pm.