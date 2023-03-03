Advertisement
Kerry aim to claim first points in the Airtricity League First Division

Mar 3, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Kerry FC Crest
Kerry tonight look to claim their first points of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

 

The Kingdom, who opened with two defeats, welcome Treaty United to Mounthawk Park in Tralee

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45.

 

