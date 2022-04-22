Kerry agree to Cork Pairc Ui Rinn request

Kerry have agreed to a Cork request to allow Pairc Ui Rinn be included as part of the home and away agreement between the counties in order for the venue to substitute for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Cork’s ‘home’ venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship game next month.

Kerry County Board says it acknowledges the close relationship that exists between both Boards, the importance of protecting the integrity of the Championship and the priority now for team management and players to prepare for the game without further distraction.

The statement from Kerry GAA adds that it is now a matter for the Competitions Control Committee of the Munster Council to confirm the venue.

As it stands the game is due to be played in Killarney in a fortnight but Cork’s players have already stated that they will only play the tie at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Full Kerry statement:

The Executive of the Kerry County Board, following consultation with the Senior Football Team Management and subject to the approval of the Munster Council, has decided to accede to a request from Cork County Board to set aside for one year only (2022) the Home & Away agreement between the Counties in order that Páirc Uí Rinn may substitute for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Cork’s ‘Home’ venue for this year’s Munster Senior Football Championship game.

The present Agreement would recommence in 2023 with a return to Fitzgerald Stadium and on the understanding Cork’s ‘Home’ venue would be confined to Páirc Uí Chaoimh thereafter.

Kerry County Board acknowledges the close relationship that exists between both Boards, the importance of protecting the integrity of the Munster Senior Football Championship and the priority now for the Team Management and Players to prepare for the game without further distraction.

It is now a matter for the Competitions Control Committee of the Munster Council to confirm the venue for this game and Kerry County Board will not be making any further comment on this matter until such time as that process is completed.