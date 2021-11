Kerins O'Rahillys and Dr Crokes will meet this afternoon in the second of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Semi-Finals.

The winners will face Austin Stacks who overcame St Brendan's Board last night after Extra Time and Penalties.

Throw-in today at Austin Stack Park is at 2.30 and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport with thanks to MD O'Sheas.