Kenyan runner breaks world record

Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet says she "can't believe" she's broken a women's 5k world record which had stood for over two years.

The 23-year-old set a new leading time of 14 minutes and 13 seconds at the Cursa del Nassos road race in Barcelona.

This record is different to the 5000-metre best, which is for track events only.

Police in Kenya are investigating the murder of three-time Ugandan Olympian, Benjamin Kiplagat.

The 34-year-old steeplechase runner was found with stab wounds in his brother's car yesterday in Eldoret, which is a base for a lot of endurance runners.

World Athletics says it's "shocked and saddened".