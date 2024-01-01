Advertisement
Sport

Kenyan runner breaks world record

Jan 1, 2024 10:57 By radiokerrysport
Kenyan runner breaks world record
Share this article

Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet says she "can't believe" she's broken a women's 5k world record which had stood for over two years.

The 23-year-old set a new leading time of 14 minutes and 13 seconds at the Cursa del Nassos road race in Barcelona.

This record is different to the 5000-metre best, which is for track events only.

Advertisement

Police in Kenya are investigating the murder of three-time Ugandan Olympian, Benjamin Kiplagat.

The 34-year-old steeplechase runner was found with stab wounds in his brother's car yesterday in Eldoret, which is a base for a lot of endurance runners.

World Athletics says it's "shocked and saddened".

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Advertisement
Deadline extended to find deal which will determine golf's future
Munster at Connacht later
Advertisement

Recommended

Deadline extended to find deal which will determine golf's future
Kerry County Council launches Community Support Fund
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
2 Irish cards to start the new year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus