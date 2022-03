Mark Sykes and Connor Ronan have both been called into the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the first time.

They've been included by Stephen Kenny in a 25-man selection for the home games against Belgium and Lithuania later this month.

Dara O'Shea, Scott Hogan and Darragh Lenihan all return to the squad while Michael Obafemi, Jamie McGrath and Aaron Connolly are not included.

Advertisement

Ireland's game against Belgium is on Saturday week, with the Lithuania match three days later.