Kelvin Kiptum breaks men's marathon world record

Oct 8, 2023 18:05 By radiokerrysport
Kelvin Kiptum breaks men's marathon world record
Kelvin Kiptum has broken the men's marathon world record.

The Kenyan won in two hours and 35 seconds in Chicago.

Kiptum beat compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's previous quickest time by more than half a minute.

