Kellie Harrington one win away from becoming a double Olympian

Kellie Harrington is one win away from becoming a double Olympian.

The Tokyo lightweight champion was a unanimous victor over Elyda Kocharyan in their last-16 bout this morning.

Meath bantamweight Jennifer Lehane is also a win away from Paris, after beating Antonia Giannakopoulou.

Men’s middleweight Keylan Cassidy beat Taylor Jay Bevan by unanimous decision to move into the last-8.

Super-heavyweight Jack Marley is into his quarter-finals after a majority decision win over Greece’s Vagkan Nanitzanian.

Still to come, Amy Broadhust and Sean Mari are both in action.

Ireland’s men’s sevens side will face their Belgian counterparts in the quarter-finals this evening.

Ireland finished top of Pool C with a 19-7 win over Germany this morning.

Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan had a perfect start in the badminton mixed doubles.

They enjoyed a 21-14 21-13 win over their Italian opponents and will be back out tomorrow for another group match against Slovakia.

Ryan plays with Kate Frost in the women's doubles at 4 o'clock and at 4:30 Magee teams up with Paul Reynolds for the men's doubles.

Jake Passmore is through to the 1-metre Springboard final at the European Games.

Passmore returns for the final this evening at 5pm Irish time.

Oskar Ronan is out of the Men’s Recurve Individual after a 7-3 defeat to Ukraine.