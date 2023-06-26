Advertisement
Kellie Harrington one win away from becoming a double Olympian

Jun 26, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Kellie Harrington one win away from becoming a double Olympian
Kellie Harrington is one win away from becoming a double Olympian.

The Tokyo lightweight champion was a unanimous victor over Elyda Kocharyan in their last-16 bout this morning.

Meath bantamweight Jennifer Lehane is also a win away from Paris, after beating Antonia Giannakopoulou.

Men’s middleweight Keylan Cassidy beat Taylor Jay Bevan by unanimous decision to move into the last-8.

Super-heavyweight Jack Marley is into his quarter-finals after a majority decision win over Greece’s Vagkan Nanitzanian.

Still to come, Amy Broadhust and Sean Mari are both in action.

=====

Ireland’s men’s sevens side will face their Belgian counterparts in the quarter-finals this evening.

Ireland finished top of Pool C with a 19-7 win over Germany this morning.

=====

Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan had a perfect start in the badminton mixed doubles.

They enjoyed a 21-14 21-13 win over their Italian opponents and will be back out tomorrow for another group match against Slovakia.

Ryan plays with Kate Frost in the women's doubles at 4 o'clock and at 4:30 Magee teams up with Paul Reynolds for the men's doubles.

=

Jake Passmore is through to the 1-metre Springboard final at the European Games.

Passmore returns for the final this evening at 5pm Irish time.

=

Oskar Ronan is out of the Men’s Recurve Individual after a 7-3 defeat to Ukraine.

