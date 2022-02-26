Advertisement
Sport

Kellie Harrington crowned women's lightweight champions

Feb 26, 2022 14:02 By radiokerrysport
Kellie Harrington crowned women's lightweight champions Kellie Harrington crowned women's lightweight champions
Share this article

Kellie Harrington has been crowned the women's lightweight champion at the Strandja International Tournament.

The Olympic gold medalist has got a unanimous decision victory against Natalia Shadrina in their final this afternoon.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus