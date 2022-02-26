Kellie Harrington crowned women's lightweight champions

Kellie Harrington has been crowned the women's lightweight champion at the Strandja International Tournament.
The Olympic gold medalist has got a unanimous decision victory against Natalia Shadrina in their final this afternoon.
Advertisement
Kellie Harrington has been crowned the women's lightweight champion at the Strandja International Tournament.
The Olympic gold medalist has got a unanimous decision victory against Natalia Shadrina in their final this afternoon.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus