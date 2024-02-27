Keenan hoping to feature for Ireland against England

Hugo Keenan says he’s hoping to feature in Ireland’s Six Nations game away to England.

The full-back missed last weekend’s win over Wales with the knee injury sustained in the prior game with Italy.

But speaking to the Irish Independent, Keenan says his rehab is progressing well, and hopes to resume full-contact training by the end of the week.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Finlay Bealham has rejoined the Ireland camp despite being initially released to Connacht.

The tighthead had been expected to play in Saturday’s URC fixture with the Scarlets.

However, Connacht scrum coach Colm Tucker revealed that Bealham had been summoned from training this morning to return to his Ireland teammates.

Advertisement

=====

International trio Craig Casey, Tom Ahern and Jeremy Loughman will be available for Munster’s URC meeting with Zebre on Friday night.

Shay McCarthy and Daniel Okeke miss out on the game in Cork after picking up respective ankle and elbow injuries in last week’s friendly with Harlequins.

Advertisement

But Ruadhan Quinn has completed the return-to-play protocols, and is available once again.

Meanwhile, Munster Rugby and the IRFU have announced that Academy trio Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan and Mark Donnelly will be promoted to the senior squad in the summer.

We can also confirm that hooker Scott Buckley, who graduated from the Academy to the senior squad in 2022, has signed a contract extension.

Advertisement

Out-half Butler, scrum-half Coughlan (both 21) and 22-year-old prop Donnelly have all signed on for the next two seasons after impressing over their three years in the Academy.

Butler and Coughlan become the first Ennis RFC players to earn senior Munster contracts.

As previously confirmed, Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (21), who also came up through the Munster Youths system with Cobh Pirates, will graduate from the Academy to the senior squad on a two-year deal next season.

Advertisement

Buckley, Butler, Coughlan and Donnelly all made their Munster debuts in the famous Champions Cup win over Wasps in December 2021.

Ennis out-half Tony Butler has earned his first senior contract after a very productive three years in the Academy.

He has made six senior appearances to date, including two starts so far this season against Dragons and Connacht.

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s in 2022, Butler now plays his AIL rugby with Young Munster having previously lined out for Garryowen.

He captained Ennis at underage level, teaming up with Coughlan in the half-backs as they enjoyed success in the Munster U16 and U18 Clubs competitions.

Scrum-half Ethan Coughlan is enjoying an excellent campaign with three starts so far this year and eight senior appearances in total since joining the Academy.

He enjoyed great success alongside Butler with Ennis RFC at underage level before captaining the Ireland U18 Clubs team.

He also won a Grand Slam with the Ireland U20s in 2022 and plays his AIL rugby with Shannon.

Prop Mark Donnelly has already made nine senior appearances for Munster after coming up through the ranks at Midleton RFC, Midleton College and CBC.

He was a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with CBC in 2019 and featured for the Ireland U20s in the 2021 Six Nations.

He joined the Academy that summer before making his Munster debut along with Buckley, Butler and Coughlan against Wasps in December 2021

Along with his nine senior Munster appearances, Donnelly has also played regularly for Garryowen in the AIL over the past three years.

Hooker Scott Buckley (23) has signed a one-year contract having made 25 appearances for Munster to date.

A product of the Munster Rugby Academy, Buckley started out with Kinsale RFC before captaining CBC to the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2019.

He was Player of the Match against Wasps on his Munster debut and made nine appearances last season as Munster won the URC title.

A UCC clubman, he scored the match-winning try against Crusaders at Páirc Ui Chaoimh earlier this month.